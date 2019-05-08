Digital Trends
Apple

Walmart sale cuts price of the latest-model Apple iPad 128GB

Ed Oswald
By
best products 2018 apple ipad 9 7 inch tablet v2

Last week we told you about great deals on the latest model 32GB iPad at Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart. This week we’ve noticed the savings at Walmart are extending to every color option of the 128GB model as well.

Walmart is selling the iPad 128GB for $329, $100 off its normal retail price. Unlike last week’s Amazon sale, the ever-popular gold model is included this time — so if you didn’t jump on last week’s deal, why not spend just $80 more for four times the storage space?

At higher storage capacities, tablets become more useful as laptop replacements, simply because you can store more on your device so you don’t need to depend on an internet connection to use them. Sure, it isn’t an iPad Pro or a Microsoft Surface, but add an accessory keyboard, and they’ll do the job for most.

The latest model standard iPads work with the newest version of the Apple Pencil, too. Great build quality, snappy hardware, and a simply gorgeous display round out the reasons why we have named the standard iPad our recommended choice for the everyday user.

Compared to its nearest Android competitor, the Galaxy Tab A, we think that there are some real notable advantages. The Apple iPad’s quad-core A10 chip makes the device much more responsive, and the 9.7-inch Retina touchscreen is head and shoulders better than the Tab’s. With the addition of Pencil support, and now competitive pricing, the iPad has taken away any advantage that the Tab A previously had.

Yeah, the design of the standard iPad hasn’t really changed over the past few years. The slim bezels of the iPad Pro sure are nice, and the iPad Air is just a dream to hold. But for the price, you’re getting an awful lot of tablet.

If you’re still looking for the 32GB model, for the time being Walmart is still offering it for $249. All color options are included.

Looking for other great deals? Be sure to check out our deals page for more, and follow us on Twitter at @dealsDT for alerts on new deals as soon as we post them.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

How to factory reset an iPhone, from XS on down
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Deals

The 2018 Apple MacBook Air is on sale for the lowest price we’ve seen yet

The 2018 MacBook Air is now on sale for a very nice discount that lets shoppers grab it for less than a grand. If you love the super-slim profile, light weight, and sleek looks of the Air but have been waiting for a deal to drop, read on.
Posted By Lucas Coll
apple music vs. spotify
Music

Apple Music vs. Spotify: Which service is the streaming king?

Apple Music is giving Spotify a run for its money, but which service is best for you? In our Apple Music vs. Spotify showdown, we compare and contrast all we know about the two streaming music services.
Posted By Parker Hall
iphone xr back
Mobile

Apple reportedly exaggerating iPhone battery life by up to 51%

Which? conducted tests to compare the estimated battery lives of smartphones and their actual performance. Apple was discovered to be exaggerating the battery life of nine iPhone models, with the iPhone XR being the biggest offender.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
mqa universal music group deal hi res audio man and woman listening to
Mobile

How to add your music to an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch

We show you how to add music to your Apple mobile devices. This includes wired, wireless, and recent cloud techniques. All accomplish the same goal of letting you listen to your favorite songs whenever and wherever you want.
Posted By Jackie Dove
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for May 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
apple iphone xr trade in offer hands on mem2
Mobile

These new iPhone renders make us actually like the rumored camera bump

The last iPhones just launched, but rumors about the next iPhone are already surfacing. Apple's 2019 flagship could include a variety of upgrades ranging from a new design to enhanced features.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
apple smartflash itunes sierra library screen
Computing

The best way to move your iTunes songs to another computer

Learn how to transfer iTunes library to a new computer! Our guide will help you quickly transfer even large iTunes collections to your new computer, without the need to get any third-party apps. Read on to learn more!
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best iPad deals for May 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for May 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best Apple AirPods alternatives
Deals

The best Apple AirPods alternatives for Android, Windows, and iOS devices

Apple AirPods might be new and improved, but they aren't the only game in town. Other makers are offering their own truly wireless earbuds, with attractive features. These are the best AirPod alternatives on the market today.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Best Indie games on Switch
Gaming

Apple Mac users should take a bite out of these awesome games

Contrary to popular belief, there exists a bevy of popular A-list games compatible for Mac computers. Take a look at our picks for the best Mac games available for Apple fans to enjoy.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
OnePlus 6T review
Mobile

On a budget? We found the best affordable smartphones you can buy

Here are the best affordable phones for anyone working with a tight budget, whether you're a fan of stock Android or marathon battery life. Find out what you can get for under $500 or far, far less as we round up the best budget…
Posted By Simon Hill
Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display review hand on mouse
Computing

Get faster at using your Mac with these great keyboard shortcuts

If you want to make the most of your Mac, learning the best Mac keyboard shortcuts is a great idea. We've put together a list of our favorite shortcuts and a handy reference guide you can come back to later.
Posted By Jon Martindale
iphone xs max and xr photo galleries apple hands on 12
Mobile

Need a do-over? Here's how to factory reset an iPhone, from XS on down

Resetting an iPhone can alleviate all sorts of software woes, and wipe away personal data should you sell your device or give it to someone else. Here's how to factory reset an iPhone from within iOS or iTunes.
Posted By Simon Hill
Wear OS Tiles
Mobile

Here’s what Google’s Tiles on Wear OS look like, and how they work

Smartwatches are all about accessing the information you need, when you need it. Wear OS is about to get a whole lot more convenient with a new interface called Tiles. Google demoed it at I/O 2019 -- here's what it's like.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu, Mark Jansen