Apple is bringing the App Store to the Apple Watch in WatchOS 6

iOS 13 may have stolen the show at Apple’s 2019 Worldwide Developer Conference, but the company had a few interesting this to say about WatchOS 6, the latest and greatest operating system for the Apple Watch, too. The Apple Watch is only getting smarter, and Apple Watch users will soon be treated to a host of new features on their device.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new WatchOS 6.

A new Apple Watch App Store

watchos 6 news app store

Perhaps the biggest change to the Apple Watch comes through the fact that developers will now be able to create apps specifically for the Apple Watch, and users will be able to browse apps for the Apple Watch through a dedicated Apple Watch App Store. In other words, developers will no longer need to create iPhone apps for Apple Watch apps to pair with — which could help make the Apple Watch a whole lot more functional than it already is.

The App Store itself is aimed at being easy to scroll through, and allows users to quickly and easily scroll through popular apps, see screenshots, and more — all straight from the Apple Watch itself.

New apps

Apple is also launching a few new apps to the Apple Watch, many of which have been long requested. For starters, there’s now a new Audiobooks app for the Apple Watch, meaning that you can continue to listen to your audiobooks without the need for an iPhone or Mac.

There’s also a new Voice Memos and Calculator app, which will give users the ability to calculate tips, and even split a bill with friends. It’s a handy feature, and an example of something that users might want to do on the go.

Activity and health

watchos 6 news noise

Some major changes are coming to the Apple Watch’s fitness and health tracking features. One of the coolest is the fact that the Apple Watch will now track and display “Activity Trends.” These trends essentially compare your activity over the past 90 days with that over the past 365 days, allowing you to see whether or not you’re becoming more or less active. Trends compared include basic metrics, like your Stand, Exercise, and Move rings, as well as things like workout walking pace, and so on.

There’s also a new Noise app for the Apple Watch, which is aimed at helping users preserve their hearing. The app uses the microphone to detect ambient noise levels, and can warn users if the noise level is at a point where it could damage your hearing. As Apple was quick to point out, the app doesn’t record or save any audio — ensuring that privacy as maintained.

Another long-requested feature is the new Cycle Tracking feature — which allows women to track their cycle and even warns users when their period is likely to begin soon. Cycle Tracking allows women to log activity, like the beginning of their period, and how heavy their flow is. The data is also viewable in the Apple Health app.

New watch faces

watchos 6 news faces

Apple is also bringing a few new watch faces to the Apple Watch. There are a few new faces on offer, including some that are more basic and beautiful, while others are more functional and packed with features.

