The best employment software, and comparable mobile applications, offer a valuable set of tools for hiring managers, HR, and even recruiters. They essentially streamline the candidate search and onboarding processes, making it easier to find potential hires but also to communicate, engage, and research them more in-depth. It stands to reason then that the best hiring apps for recruiters are the same hiring resources that nearly every professional can use, and while that may be true, there’s one exception. Recruiting specific tools make it easier for recruiters to seek out and secure top-tier talent, and to continue that consistently. That means they include talent sourcing tools, interviewing, and communication tools, and sometimes scheduling and calendar tools to keep everything organized.

You might not think they’re much different, but for recruiters, the best hiring apps also offer a reliable way to keep their finger on the pulse of the very broad talent pool. In light of that, here are the best hiring apps for recruiters:

Best Overall: ZipRecruiter

ZipRecruiter is the leading hiring app for professionals, connecting employers with job seekers across the United States and Canada. The app allows recruiters to post job openings to over 100 job sites with just one click, and then engage with potential applicants and candidates until the role(s) is filled. It is easy to use and offers a clean and enjoyable interface, whether you’re browsing from desktop or mobile.

ZipRecruiter’s innovative technology helps to identify the best candidates for each position, and the app also offers recruiting-specific features like team collaboration tools and interview scheduling. ZipRecruiter’s resume database is also a standout feature, which allows recruiters to seek out and contact top candidates directly. The “Invite to Apply” option that’s available when posting jobs will send automatic and pre-written messages to suitable candidates, inviting them to apply for the role with detailed information about the position. This puts potential opportunities in front of more people than just posting the job and leaving it public. The platform offers various pricing plans, making it suitable for businesses of all sizes. With ZipRecruiter, recruiters can save a lot of time and effort in finding the right candidates for their open positions.

LinkedIn Recruiter

LinkedIn Recruiter is a powerful hiring app that provides recruiters with access to over 740 million members worldwide. That may seem daunting, but it provides plenty of granular tools to connect employers and recruiters with the right people. Contact searches can be fine-tuned to seek out candidates based on a variety of criteria, including location, industry, and job title. LinkedIn Recruiter also offers features like candidate tracking, messaging via LinkedIn InMail, and team collaboration tools.

More importantly, everything can be managed from LinkedIn, the social network, which is a single platform, and from any device, even on the go. This is crucial for busy professionals, as they can engage, message, and interact anytime they get a moment, from the morning commute to some downtime after a big company meeting. They also don’t have to swap services, tools, or applications, and can check in from just about anywhere, at any time. The key benefit here is that so many are already using LinkedIn, the leap to its recruiter platform is minimal. If you’re the type of person to sign-in to LinkedIn every morning or day, then it’s right up your alley. Recruiter may be a tool exclusive to the platform, but you can also handle most tasks through the standard social network, on both desktop and mobile.

Indeed

Indeed is a popular job board and hiring app that allows recruiters to post job openings and search for candidates. With over 250 million job seekers worldwide, Indeed offers a massive pool of potential candidates for recruiters to choose from, and the app also offers features like candidate tracking and job posting analytics. It goes beyond that, as well, providing extra tools to identify people that truly fit the open role. For example, pre-testing, which is unique to Indeed, allows employers and recruiters to narrow down the talent pool to a niche list of applicants based on skills and other parameters. They’re subjected to a quick aptitude test, with real-life simulations, and real-time answers that give employers a true look at a person’s abilities. They might fit the role on paper, but are they a match in the field?

The app also allows recruiters to set up automated email alerts for new candidates, making it easier to stay on top of new applications. You can also use the platform to auto-configure assessments — like mini-skill tests — and handle interview scheduling. If an applicant passes with flying colors the interview is automatically scheduled based on the recruiter or hiring managers’ availability. This takes a lot of the guesswork out of the onboarding process and keeps everyone on the same page. It also speeds up everything and ensures that employers and recruiters don’t miss out on top talent.

Glassdoor

Glassdoor, as almost everyone is aware, is a job board like many others, yes, but it also offers a unique feature — company reviews and ratings from current and former employees. This app allows recruiters to post job openings and search for candidates while also providing insight into company culture and reputation. It makes it so much easier for recruiters to identify who they want to work with and support, whether they’re interested in more sustainable and eco-friendly companies, or just socially-responsible companies that haven’t been affected by a swarm of negative reviews and bad PR.

Glassdoor also offers features you’ve come to expect from all job boards, like candidate tracking and interview scheduling. Rich analytics and insights will back every move, and every decision, helping you both manage and amplify talent acquisition. Plus, thanks to a partnership with Indeed, bundled products are available to get even more out of the hiring and candidate-search process. For example, recruiters can tap into Indeed reviews and ratings comparisons, or expanded insights from Indeed reviews, allowing opportunities to leverage insights from both places and really dig into the company, candidates, and onboarding solutions.

SmartRecruiters

Used by over 5,000 businesses globally, SmartRecruiters is a comprehensive talent acquisition solution for attracting and onboarding exceptional talent. It is a cloud-based hiring app that integrates with other services like career sites, social media, and beyond. It also gives recruiters access to a bevy of intelligent tools, AI included, for candidate matching, automated screening, candidate scorecards, and much much more. It streamlines the entire professional search, hire, and onboarding experience. Even after hiring, there are built-in e-signature tools, background screening, and reference checking options, and so much more.

For recruiters specifically, this app allows you to post job openings, search for candidates, and manage the entire hiring process from one platform. SmartRecruiters also offers features like candidate screening, video interviewing, and job offer management. Where most other job platforms focus on hiring and then stop there, this one covers the before, during, and after stages too.

Workable

Workable is an all-in-one hiring platform and recruitment solution that offers a variety of features to help find and hire the best candidates. Recruiters can post job listings to over 180 available boards, quickly, including across platforms you might not find elsewhere such as LinkedIn and other social media networks. Hiring managers and recruiters can also fully customize application forms to better align them with company branding or make them much more engaging for potential candidates.

Workable’s analytics opportunities are the standout. Recruiters can use this information to create candidate scorecards and better identify who fits a role and why. Comments can also be added to those scorecards, and tracked, as other recruiters and hiring managers have individual experiences. This can be invaluable for seeing the ‘bigger picture’ about a potential candidate. Other reporting tools allow you to see where applications are coming from, to identify the most pertinent hiring board for a role or company, and there’s also support for EEO reporting and background checks.

Breezy HR

Built from the ground up, Breezy HR is more focused on automating core elements of recruiting and HR processes, particularly for small to medium-sized operations with fewer resources. Some examples of automated tasks include candidate pre-screening, interview scheduling, messaging, and beyond. It also automates feedback collection, especially from team members on a group-based hiring panel. This can speed up hiring significantly when there are many people involved, as opposed to a single hiring manager. It also helps smaller teams tackle bigger experiences, for example, communicating actively and openly with a large pool of candidates. Imagine trying to message every single applicant manually, an of your own accord? That would be tedious and nearly impossible.

There is a browser extension, for the most popular web browsers, that makes posting jobs easier across platforms like ZipRecruiter, LinkedIn, Glassdoor, and many others. You can also get those job listings live within a few clicks or less. It’s quick, easy, and relatively painless, and the after-tracking is made easier too. Finding qualified or top-tier candidates is possible with the amount of analytics you receive, and Breezy integrates with other platforms like Slack if you already have a full-stack solution in place for internal communication. Integrations are always welcome as most businesses have an established series of programs and applications they use, and it would be a hassle making a swap to new solutions — for instance, using something other than Slack.

JazzHR

Boiled down to the basics, JazzHR is an excellent tool for small to medium-sized businesses looking to tap into easy-to-use and quality recruiting software. With its mantra of “recruit better, hire faster,” you get access to candidate sourcing, interviews, assessments, collaborative hiring tools, and compliance and reporting solutions too. Recruiters will benefit from the unlimited job posting opportunities, with highly customizable automation — that you can tailor to meet your needs. Recruiters can also tap into the customizable scorecards to evaluate candidates based on specific criteria.

Integrations with all the major services improve usability, with some examples being ZipRecruiter, HackerRank, LinkedIn, Monster, Salesforce, and Microsoft Exchange. You don’t have to stop using the tools and platforms you’re already using, but instead there’s a lot to gain here to find candidates, interact with them, and then onboard them across various brands.

