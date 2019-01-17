Digital Trends
Business

Google is buying mysterious smartwatch tech from The Fossil Group for $40 million

Christian de Looper
By
Kate Spade Scallop 2 Smartwatch

The Fossil Group, which owns and partners with brands like Misfit, Fossil, and Kate Spade to create smartwatches and other accessories, has agreed to sell select smartwatch technology to Google for $40 million. The research and development team behind this intellectual property from the Fossil Group is also joining Google as a part of the transaction.

It’s currently unclear what kind of technology is being sold here. According to a statement from Fossil, the company has built a technology that “has the potential to improve upon its existing platform of smartwatches,” which is pretty vague. What all of this likely means is if Google decides to launch a new smartwatch, it could house this technology inside — which quite possibly hasn’t been seen in any other device at the moment.

“Wearables, built for wellness, simplicity, personalization and helpfulness, have the opportunity to improve lives by bringing users the information and insights they need quickly, at a glance,” Stacey Burr, vice president of Product Management for Wear OS by Google, said in a statement. “The addition of Fossil Group’s technology and team to Google demonstrates our commitment to the wearables industry by enabling a diverse portfolio of smartwatches and supporting the ever-evolving needs of the vitality-seeking, on-the-go consumer.”

According to the two companies, the deal is expected to close by the end of the month.

Google has been rumored to be working on a so-called “Pixel Watch” for some time now. Google confirmed it would not launch the product in 2018, which makes the possibility of launching the watch in 2019 likely. This will most likely happen in October, alongside the rest of its hardware launches.

It’s important to note that the Fossil Group isn’t selling its smartwatch division to Google. Fossil and the rest of its partners will continue releasing smartwatches powered by Google’s Wear OS in the future. The last major release from Fossil was the Fossil Sport, whereas at CES 2019, Kate Spade launched the Scallop 2 smartwatch.

Another big result of this acquisition is Google’s ability to provide this mysterious technology to all manufacturers that want to use the Wear OS smartwatch platform, instead of keeping it to watches made by the Fossil Group.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy S10 to launch February 20: Here's everything we know
Up Next

Nikon A1000, B600 pack big zooms into compact, budget-friendly cameras
oskron smartwatch product impressions ces 2019 feat
Wearables

Think this smartwatch doesn’t have a screen? Think again

This looks like a regular chronograph watch, but it holds a secret: It's really a smartwatch and even has a hidden screen, which is revealed only when you need it. We took a closer look at CES 2019.
Posted By Andy Boxall
swatchpay swatch watch switzerland news china
Wearables

Swatch and Mastercard team up for on-the-wrist, on-the-go mobile payments

Swatch has announced its Swatchpay technology is now available in Switzerland, enabling mobile payments from your Swatch watch. It works in a similar way to Apple Pay and Google Pay. Here's everything about it.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Garmin VivoActive 3 Music
Product Review

Garmin’s 4G LTE VivoActive 3 keeps you safe when you’re out on the trails

Garmin takes its already great VivoActive 3 Music fitness smartwatch and adds a 4G LTE connection, courtesy of Verizon. The watch now has streaming music, independent GPS, and best of all, SMS support and various safety features. We’ve…
Posted By Andy Boxall
Mobvoi Ticwatch E2 S2
Product Review

Mobvoi beefs up the battery on its affordable Ticwatch E2 and S2 Wear OS watches

Mobvoi is known to offer excellent, low-priced Wear OS smartwatches. At CES 2019, the company unveiled new entries into its Express and Sport range -- the Ticwatch E2 and Ticwatch S2.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
ces 2019 is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Posted By Digital Trends Staff
spacex nails first launch and landing of 2019 but job cuts loom
Emerging Tech

SpaceX nails its first launch and landing of 2019, but job cuts loom

SpaceX has nailed its first launch and landing of 2019 with a mission that deployed more satellites for Virginia-based Iridium Communications. But the success was soured somewhat by reports of upcoming job losses at the company.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
aquaman review 8
Business

‘Aquaman’ becomes first DC cinematic universe movie to cross $1 billion

Aquaman fell to second place at the weekend box office, but its worldwide earnings crossed the $1 billion mark, making it the first film in Warner Bros. Pictures' DC Extended Universe to do so.
Posted By Rick Marshall
worlds largest aircraft tears itself apart airlander
Emerging Tech

The enormous ‘Flying Bum’ moves toward a commercial design

A prototype of the world's largest aircraft is being retired as the company behind it prepares to build a production model. The new Airlander 10, also known as the "Flying Bum," could be ready for commercial use by 2025.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Jay-Z Tidal 4:44
Music

Tidal faces legal jeopardy over fake stream numbers accusation

In another challenging chapter for music subscription service Tidal, Norwegian authorities have begun a formal investigation into charges that the company faked millions of streams for artists such as Kanye West and Beyoncé.
Posted By Simon Cohen
tax software 2019 deals taxes
Deals

Best tax software deals from TurboTax, H&R Block, and more

Do you dread doing your taxes? Luckily for you, there are plenty of tax software options available to guide you through the process. And guess what? Some of them are even on sale today! Check out deals from TurboTax, H&R Block, and…
Posted By Andrea Kornstein
cathay pacific hack hits nearly 10 million of its customers a boeing 777 300 aircraft seen at the gate in
Business

Cathay Pacific messes up first-class ticket prices — again

A couple of weeks ago, an error on Cathay Pacific's website resulted in first-class seats selling for a tenth of the price. On Sunday, January 13, the airline made the error again. The good news is that it'll honor the bookings.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
alphabet project wing drone delivery
Emerging Tech

Drones: New rules could soon allow flights over people and at night

With commercial operators in mind, the U.S. government is looking to loosen restrictions on drone flights with a set of proposals that would allow the machines greater freedom to fly over populated areas and also at night.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
vw electric car future id buzz concept offset
Cars

Some of Volkswagen’s electric models will wear a ‘Made in the USA’ label

Confirming earlier rumors, Volkswagen has announced it will build electric cars in its Chattanooga, Tennessee, factory. The facility currently produces the Passat and the Atlas. Production will start in 2023, Digital Trends can reveal.
Posted By Ronan Glon
consumers want net neutrality shutterstock 275054123
Home Theater

Not chill: Netflix is hiking prices across all its tiers

Netflix has to get the billions of dollars it's spending on new content from somewhere. The streaming giant announced price hikes across the board, raising its monthly rates between $1 and $2 per tier in the next few months.
Posted By Parker Hall