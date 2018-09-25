Digital Trends
Business

Monster fires ‘toxic’ COO, alleges threats of mutilation, death

Jeremy Kaplan
By
Fred Khalilian Noel Lee
Monster CEO Noel Lee inked a deal on June 20 with Fred Kahlilian (right) and his long-time partner Joe Moscato (left). Instagram / Fred Kahlilian

Fraud. Theft. Conspiracy. Mutilation. Death. No, it’s not a revival of The Sopranos. It’s the bizarre series of events that have transformed the audio company Monster into a circus sideshow all its own.

Monster, the company that turned the headphone industry upside down with Dr. Dre, is upending its own executive board, announcing in a press release that it had fired “toxic” COO Fereidoun “Fred” Khalilian as of July 27, 2018 – alleging a failed hostile takeover, death and mutilation threats, and downright corruption.

A restraining order has been issued by California’s Superior Court against the former executive “for the protection of numerous employees of Monster against threats of mutilation, death, and threats to family.” That includes Monster founder and CEO Noel Lee himself, according to copies of court documents obtained by Digital Trends. The California Court notes that “a civil harassment restraining order is a court order that helps protect people from violence, stalking, serious harassment, or threats of violence.”

“I’m going to be a multi, multi-billionaire, without arrogance. I probably could be as big as Uber, if not bigger.”

Monster also says it filed a police report with the San Francisco Police Department and the FBI containing allegations of fraud, theft, and conspiracy.

Khalilian’s lawyer, Attorney Lucy McAllister, did not respond to a request for comments.

Exactly one year ago, Digital Trends published an expose on Khalilian, whom Monster had only just named as its new COO. In an exclusive interview with both Khalilian and Lee, the pair detailed an unlikely plan to move into a new business – online gambling.

“I think I have it figured out, and I’m going to be the first in the world,” Khalilian told Digital Trends. “And I’m going to be a multi, multi-billionaire, without arrogance. I probably could be as big as Uber, if not bigger.”

Online gambling is more or less illegal in the United States, despite the popularity of physical casinos in Vegas and Reno and Atlantic City. So how was a headphone maker to succeed in online gambling where Donald Trump, Richard Branson, and others have failed? “The roadmap is unbelievable, fraught with laws, certifications, international law, gaming commissions, all that stuff. Very, very complex,” Lee said. “But [Fred] has overcome. He’s found his niche, he’s worked his way through the government, through the Federal Trade Commission, through all of that, with a strategy that’s built around the American Indians.”

That’s what we were told in September 2017, anyway.

Since then, complaints from numerous Indian tribes including the Cheyenne, Arapaho, and Iowa tribes have continued to grow, alleging that Khalilian and his cohorts walked away with tens of millions of dollars, leaving the tribes with nothing but an empty placeholder: the nonfunctioning pokertribe.com website.

Khalilian’s history is … checkered, Lee admitted to us last year.

“Fred is a very unusual personality,” Lee admits. “And quite frankly he’s an acquired taste because you don’t know what to make of him when you first meet him. And it takes a little time to say, man, this guy is a genius.”

Genius was Lee’s word at the time. Others have called him a scam artist, abuser, and rapist. He has been banned from telemarketing by the FTC, accused of rape and blackmail – you name it and Khalilian has been accused of it. A CBS MoneyWatch post detailing his 2011 settlement with the FTC over robo-calling put it like this: “while he’s now banned from all telemarketing, I think consumers would be safer if he were banned from walking outside for a while — and put in prison where he belongs.”

With police reports in the hands of the SFPD and the FBI, that’s clearly Monster’s aim. But what will happen is anything but clear: In his Instagram profile, Khalilian still describes himself as “Largest Shareholder of Monster.” According to our sources, however, Khalilian is currently the second largest shareholder.

How long do you think that situation will last?

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Apple acquires music-seeking app Shazam
Up Next

How Netflix and Disney are fighting for the future of streaming: Kids
Smart Home

Voice technology is useful, in demand, and not moving fast enough

A new survey commissioned by IT analytics firm AppDynamics indicates that enterprise companies aren't adopting advances in voice technology fast enough to keep up with demand, especially from millennials.
Posted By Clayton Moore
best shows on amazon prime comrade featured
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

Amazon Prime brings more perks than just free two-day shipping. Subscribers get access to a huge library of TV shows to stream at no extra cost. Here are our favorite TV shows currently available on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best shows on netflix untitledbest dragon prince featured
Movies & TV

September brings 'The Dragon Prince,' an animated war series, to Netflix

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
Black Panther review
Movies & TV

The best movies on Netflix in September 2018, from 'Spotlight’ to ‘Black Panther’

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, subdued humor, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
God of War Review | Kratos and Atreus cross a large waterway
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
iPhone Xs
Mobile

88 percent of the $800-plus smartphones sold last quarter were iPhones

Apple may not sell as many smartphones as Samsung overall, but according to a new report that varies depending on price. The company sold 43 percent of all smartphones over $400, and 88 percent of those over $800 last quarter.
Posted By Christian de Looper
faulty radars compromising nissan emergency braking system foward radar issue sentra feat
Cars

Exclusive: Faulty radars are compromising Nissan’s emergency braking system

Faulty radar modules are causing the automatic emergency braking system in select 2018 Nissan vehicles to turn off. AEB is designed to alert a driver of proximity to the car ahead, and apply the brakes when the driver can't.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
Walmart associate uses new VR training system with Oculus GO
Virtual Reality

Walmart stocks its stores with VR training for its employees

Walmart will begin rolling out virtual reality training experiences to all of its stores this year with the power of Oculus Go. More than 6,300 stores will receive the new technology, helping the company train its employees.
Posted By Michael Archambault
ripple cryptocurrency banking news ripplexrp02
Computing

Ripple cryptocurrency jumps 70 percent in 24 hours after news of bank deal

The Ripple cryptocurrency has seen its value reach the highest point since late 2017 after a tease from a Ripple Labs regulator suggested it could soon be adopted by banks for international money transfers.
Posted By Jon Martindale
The Walking Dead Season Two
Gaming

Telltale Games reportedly lays off most employees, cancels multiple games

The Walking Dead developer Telltale Games has reportedly been hit with huge layoffs, resulting in the cancellation of projects. A small team will apparently stick around to finish The Walking Dead.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
apple file system
Apple

Apple hates sex, drugs, and violence — on Apple TV, anyway

Apple is working hard to produce original TV shows and movies. It's also working to ensure that violence, nudity, and other potentially offensive content can't tarnish the company's image.
Posted By Eric Brackett
t-mobile black friday deals T-Mobile
Business

How T-Mobile plans to use 5G to challenge traditional ISPs

In a recent FCC statement, T-Mobile COO Michael Sievert outlined the company's plans to use 5G to challenge traditional ISPs such as Comcast and Charter. The company says it would offer lower rates and higher speeds.
Posted By Eric Brackett
weekend box office results house with a clock in its walls
Movies & TV

‘The House With a Clock in its Walls’ wins the weekend box office with big debut

Family-friendly horror film The House With a Clock in its Walls outperformed expectations to win the weekend box office in a big way and help kick off the all-ages side of the Halloween movie season.
Posted By Rick Marshall
t mobile revvl news
Mobile

MetroPCS is now Metro by T-Mobile and includes Amazon Prime

Looking for a great prepaid phone plan? MetroPCS is now Metro by T-Mobile, and the veteran carrier is promising to provide a variety of prepaid phone plans that offer great value for money, and access to Google One and Amazon Prime.
Posted By Mark Jansen