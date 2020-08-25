This Fall, school might mean distance learning or a mix of classrooms and virtual, but one thing’s for certain: there will still be homework. Get ahead of whatever changes might happen by setting up a sweet, quiet spot for learning. Make sure students will have the tools they need to adapt and thrive – regardless of obstacles.
Editors' Recommendations
- Apple AirPods Pro, iPad 10.2 discounted in time for back-to-school
- The best Apple iPad (2018) cases and covers
- The best cases for the 10.2-inch iPad (2019)
- The best Chromebooks for students in 2020
- The best keyboards for 2020