When thinking about high-end home fitness, Peloton is likely a brand that comes to mind. It has unveiled its newest product: The Peloton Guide. Peloton Guide is the company’s new way to help with strength training by analyzing your movement through the new accessory.

Peloton Guide resembles a standard webcam, but you place it in front of your TV. Its lens is used to watch over your movement to help make sure you work out correctly and maintain proper form. It’s Peloton’s first official strength training device, built with the same focus as the Peloton Bike and Treadmill. It features new programs such as Self Mode and Body Activity that help you analyze your training, as well as new strength-focused classes.

Self Mode allows you to see yourself next to the trainer to make sure you’re performing each move correctly. Paired with Movement Tracker, you can examine any action ahead of time to see how it’s properly done. Body Activity keeps track of your recent workouts to show you what muscle groups you’ve been training. It will also suggest specific exercises to keep your body training well-rounded.

Speaking of muscle groups, there are new courses to help you train. First, there’s Floor Bootcamp, a class that focuses on free cardio and strength training. Next, a more traditional Split Training program helps you build muscles using heavier weights. Lastly, there’s Strength Roll Call which is only accessible to Peloton members who have the Peloton Guide. Of course, you don’t have to have the Peloton Guide to have access to some of the strength training, but it will help with your movements and form.

Peloton Guide comes with a feature called Movement Tracker which will push you to perform complete movements throughout the exercise. It also rewards you with virtual medals for completing activities correctly. In addition, Peloton Guide automatically starts to improve over time thanks to machine learning.

The new Peloton Guide is available in the U.S., Canada, U.K., and Australia, starting at $295. Existing All Access Peloton members can add Guide for no additional cost, and if you’re a new Guide-only member, you can get All-Access membership for an introductory rate of $24 a month.

