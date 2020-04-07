A bidet is a great addition to your bathroom that can help you save a ton of toilet paper while getting you cleaner than ever — but the average American bathroom doesn’t have much room to install a standalone bidet. What’s an interested shopper to do? While bidet spray nozzles exist, a far better option is a bidet attachment that converts your existing toilet into a full-featured bidet. Here are the top models currently on the market and exactly what they offer.

For more advice on how to install one of these bidet seats, we’ve got you covered with a guide on that, too.

Brondell Swash 1400

Luxury is very important when it comes to a bidet, and this Brondell attachment offers more luxury than almost any other model on the market. There are both programmable settings and an auto mode so you can experiment with exactly what you like best. Among the many incredible features are a heated seat, warm water mister and warm air dryer, nozzle oscillation options, a deodorizer spray, and a nightlight. That’s a huge upgrade for your entire bathroom. While this is a pricier option, it’s not the most expensive bidet we’ve seen, but it comes with all the luxury add-ons you could want.

The model specifically mentions that it fits “elongated toilets,” which is worth a little extra explanation. Toilet seats are standardized, but there are still several different common sizes depending on toilet design, with the top two being elongated and round. It’s important to know if you have an elongated design or not, so you can get a bidet attachment that fits it, as this one does. Some models offer attachments for both toilet designs, too.

Luxe Luxelet E890

This is another excellent luxury model packed with features to make your trip to the bathroom easier — and healthier. It includes three different wash modes (posterior, feminine, and massage, which are all quite common bidet modes and the sign of a high-grade attachment). Plus, it has an auto mode for the most thorough cleaning. The bidet comes with a hot air dryer, nightlight, and temperature settings for just about everything, including the water, toilet seat, and dryer. The temperature sensors are even smart enough to learn your preferences and keep things at the temperatures you prefer. A mountable remote is included so you don’t have to do any awkward twists to control the bidet.

Tushy Classic Bidet Attachment

While bidets packed with elite features are nice, your budget might be much smaller. In that case, we highly recommend the super-affordable Tushy Classic — a bidet attachment that’s incredibly easy to install. It comes with a nozzle adjuster and pressure control knob for direct control when using the bidet, and the whole assembly can easily fit under your toilet seat.

However, with such an affordable model you do have to make some concessions, and the big concession for this Tushy is that there’s no warm water option. That’s one of the things that makes it easier to install, but it also takes some getting used to, especially on cold winter mornings.

Zen Bidet Z-500

The quality construction of this bidet includes brass controls, stainless steel hoses, self-cleaning nozzles, and ceramic valves. If you want your bidet to last as long as possible with as little maintenance as you can get away with, this model is your best choice. The knobs allow control over temperature, nozzle direction, and nozzle cleaning settings. Zen Bidet includes everything you need for installation and promises to send you alternative connectors or hoses if necessary so that you successfully install your model.

SmartBidet SB-2000

This attachment from SmartBidet includes some of the excellent features we’ve already seen in our other picks, including a heated seat, warm air dryer, and temperature controls. It also sports a lot of different settings for those features, allowing you to choose between five different water pressure levels, three water temperature options, five dryer settings, five nozzle positions, and three heated seat choices. It even has an energy-saving mode when it’s not in use that helps lower the electricity cost for the bidet.

Toto Washlet C200

If you want as many features as possible, we recommend this impressive high-end model. The Toto bidet seat comes with warm water and five temperature settings, as well as pressure controls and modes for oscillating or pulsing cleaning. There’s a five-setting warm air dryer and a heated seat option for extra comfort. But then Toto gets even more unique, with added tools like a “premist” setting that douses the toilet bowl with water before use to help keep it cleaner, and an automatic deodorizer that activates when sitting down. The whole thing is remote-controlled via a wall-mounted remote, too. It’s definitely in the luxury category when it comes to cost, but this bidet really does come with everything.

Zen Bidet Fuentes 300

If you’re looking for a super-affordable option, look no further than this dual-function handheld sprayer. It connects to your toilet, and you can spray yourself clean. You control the nozzle, which has two speeds: Soft and powerful. While this bidet attachment is excellent for preserving TP, it also helps keep your toilet clean. You can also use it for pets, diapers, and a number of other uses.

Editors' Recommendations