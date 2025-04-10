 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Buying Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Sam’s Club Summer Tech Sale: grab these 6 must-have deals before they’re gone

By
person removing headphones from a same-day delivery bag
Sam's Club / Sam's Club

Sam’s Club is helping you prepare for summer with a limited-time offer you do not want to miss. From February 1 through May 31, If you’re hunting for tech to upgrade both your gaming setup and smart home life, this is the time to pick up a new robot vacuum, smart floor washer, or new gaming chair or desk.

Warehouse stores like Sam’s Club have become go-to destinations for quality electronics at member-only prices. In fact, our previous comparisons of other warehouse retailers has shown that Sam’s Club consistently delivers reliable value, solid warranties, and excellent brand variety.

Why Shop Electronics at Sam’s Club?

woman shopping for electronics at sam's club
Sam's Club / Sam's Club

Beyond the obvious cost savings, Sam’s Club brings some serious perks to the table for tech buyers. Members get access to exclusive prices, extended warranties on select devices, and premium electronics you won’t always find at big box stores. Whether you’re building a dream gaming station or cleaning up your connected home, Sam’s Club is a legit starting point.

Explore more on how Sam’s Club compares to the competition in our previous breakdowns: Costco vs. Sam’s Club and Why Warehouse Electronics Win.

Top 6 Tech Deals to Swoop up for the Summer

Below are 6 deals we hand-picked for you. Sam’s Club has many more deals if you want to explore.

— $249.99 $429.99 (Save $180)

It’s a multitasking robot that can vacuum and mop. Yes, please. This Roomba model is compatible with smart home platforms like Alexa and Google Assistant so you can automate cleaning with a voice command or a tap on your phone. This is ideal for keeping your floors spotless so you can keep gaming and not have worry about cleaning up before your significant other gets home.

— $79.98 $99.98 (Save $20)

Budget-conscious but with lots of features and a member-favorite (4.3 out of 5 stars in reviews), the bObsweep Charlotte offers a straightforward cleaning solution. Its multi-surface capabilities mean it’s perfect for rooms with carpet, tile, and hardwood. And at a member-only price, it’s an easy win for smart home starters.

— $199.98 $279.98 (Save $80)

Tineco’s cordless floor washer provides you with portability and power. It uses smart sensors to detect dirt levels and adjust suction and water flow accordingly. Great for gamers who snack hard and clean light (don’t be embarrassed), it’s a great addition that keeps things tidy without lifting a finger.

— $143.98 $179.98 (Save $36)

This chair balances sleek design with serious support. Memory foam cushions, adjustable height, and durable materials make it a great pick whether you’re grinding ranked matches or WFH’ing. Comfort is key and the Milano delivers.

— $223.98 $279.98 (Save $56)

For those who prefer a breathable feel, the Torretta SoftFabric edition offers comfy seating with a bit more style. If your partner complains about the appearance of your gaming chair, consider this one. It blends function and flair in all the right ways.

— $223.98 $279.98 (Save $56)

Your command center deserves a solid foundation. The Arena desk offers tons of space for multi-monitor setups, console docks, or streaming gear. With cable management features and a durable surface, it’s made to handle whatever you throw at it…controllers included.

Tips for Maximizing Your Sam’s Club Membership

Once you lock in that $25 membership, take advantage of the full range of perks:

  • Free shipping on most online orders
  • Extended warranties on select electronics
  • Early shopping hours and fuel savings
  • Access to member-only pricing on high-end tech

Get it now before the sale is over

From voice-activated robot vacuums to marathon-ready gaming chairs, Sam’s Club has something for every kind of tech lover this summer. Add the limited-time membership deal into the equation, and you’ve got yourself a no-brainer.

Join now to enjoy these summer tech savings — because your setup deserves the upgrade, and your wallet deserves the win.

Topics
Nikki Dual
Nikki Dual
Nikki is a tech-savvy problem solver, deal hunter, and self-proclaimed gadget enthusiast. She has an English degree from San…
Best budget headphones and earbuds 2025: Earfun, Soundcore, and more
Earfun Air Pro 4 in front of case.

Not every pair of headphones or earbuds has to cost over $200.

While premium flagship models from well-known brands like Bose, Sony, and Apple often attract attention for their high price tags and advanced features, if you shop wisely, you can find excellent sound quality, comfort, and impressive functionality for under $100. This opens up a world of options for those on a budget who don’t want to compromise on audio performance or user experience.

Read more
6 outrageous headphones that will blow your mind — and your savings

As the world hums continuously with the rhythms of life, from the cacophony of bustling city streets to the serene whispers of nature, there exists a magical gateway that transports us from the mundane to the extraordinary, a vessel that allows us to encapsulate the essence of sound itself. This conduit, often underestimated in its power, is none other than the a solid pair of high-quality headphone.

What makes the best headphones (whether of the wireless earbud or noise canceling variety) so unique isn't just their ability to reproduce sound, but their profound capacity to elevate each note, each chord, each subtle nuance of a track to a palpable experience. As you slip them over your ears, the world around you dims, and you’re invited their deeply emotional embrace.

Read more
The best photo printers you can buy in 2025
Alan compares draft, standard, and high-quality photos from Epson's EcoTank ET-8500.

If you love sharing photo prints, journaling, or saving memories in physical photo albums, you might want to upgrade to a photo printer. When manufacturers optimize printers for pictures, the results often exceed the image quality of the best printers available.

Compared to sending photos to a lab or printing at a local office store, you can enjoy faster feedback and more control by creating pictures on your own photo printer. If you decide a print would benefit from a color or exposure adjustment, you can quickly make that change and print again with minimal delay. A printer that handles photos well also offers instant gratification and convenience while saving you money on print costs from a photo lab.

Read more