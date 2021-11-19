Most people treat stocking stuffers as a sideshow to the main event of Christmas gift-giving, but as far as we’re concerned, they’re the perfect opportunity to surprise your giftees with some pint-sized presents that punch above their weight class. The key is finding stuff that’s nice to have but that your giftee wouldn’t necessarily buy for themselve. Lucky for you, we’ve rounded up 10 gadgets that hit the sweet spot. You’re welcome.

Anker ultrafast charger

Practically everybody has a few charger bricks scattered around their house, but the cheap ones that come bundled with your electronics are garbage compared to the Anker Nano II. This pint-sized powerhouse is made with the latest gallium nitride charging tech and can juice your electronics up to three times faster than the average brick.

Apple AirTags

If your giftee is an iPhone user, Apple’s new AirTags are a sure-fire hit. They essentially allow you to track any device — your keys, your wallet, or even your dog — but without having to recharge a GPS module or pay a monthly fee for a tracking service. They’re practically magic.

JBL Go 3

Portable Bluetooth speakers are as common as pigeons these days, and there’s a good chance whoever you’re buying for already has one — but even if they do, the JBL Go 3 will almost certainly be an upgrade. You won’t find a better sound in such a small package.

Wearable charging cord

Ever find yourself in a situation where you need a charger cable, but nobody has one handy? These bracelets exist to make sure that never happens again. By wearing them on your wrist, you’ll always have one there when you need it. I got one a couple of years ago and can’t even count the number of times that it has saved the day.

Roku Streaming Stick+

Even if your giftee already has a streaming media setup, Roku’s new Streaming Stick+ is worth considering. It’s the best one Roku has made yet, and it supports Dolby Vision. It’s a killer upgrade if your giftee already has a Roku stick, and it’s an absolute game-changer if they don’t.

Bondic repair kit

Bondic is the best-kept secret in tech. It’s a little pen that allows you to repair things with light-sensitive glue that won’t harden until you shine UV light on it. It’s infinitely more user-friendly than superglue and is ideal for fixing broken glasses, frayed charger cables, and damn near everything in between.

Electronic hand warmer

If you know someone who still uses those disposable HotHands packets, do them a favor and buy them a proper 21st-century upgrade. In addition to offering multiple hours of on-demand warming, this gizmo can also juice up your smartphone if you start to run low.

Amazon Smart Plug

Buying for someone who would enjoy the convenience of a modern smart home but isn’t tech-savvy? This smart plug is practically guaranteed to be a hit. It basically allows you to control any outlet — activate and deactivate whatever’s plugged into it — via voice commands.

Redkey USB

If you know somebody is getting a new computer for Christmas and might retire their old one, you should definitely stuff one of these in their stocking. It’s a little USB stick that makes it super easy to securely wipe a hard drive and ensure nobody can recover the data on it.

Rechargeable candle lighter

If your giftee hasn’t already upgraded to rechargeable electronic lighters, do them a favor and get them one of these. They’re far more convenient and environmentally friendly than ripping through disposable butane lighters.

