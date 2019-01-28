Digital Trends
Car Reviews

2019 Mazda3 first drive review

The evolved 2019 Mazda3 is practical, but can still make your heart race

1 of 8
2019 Mazda3
2019 Mazda3
2019 Mazda3
2019 Mazda3
2019 Mazda3
2019 Mazda3
2019 Mazda3
2019 Mazda3
Mazda's venerable compact isn't revolutionary, but tech, ergonomics, and premium details keep it fresh.
Mazda's venerable compact isn't revolutionary, but tech, ergonomics, and premium details keep it fresh.
Mazda's venerable compact isn't revolutionary, but tech, ergonomics, and premium details keep it fresh.

Highs

  • Handsome exterior design
  • Upscale interior
  • Worthwhile HMI and audio system upgrades

Lows

  • Aging automatic gearbox
  • Infotainment system loses touchscreen functionality
Bradley Iger
By

Since 2003, Mazda has sold more than six million examples of the Mazda3. As one of the core models in the company’s lineup, comprising roughly a third of its annual sales, the venerable compact is hugely important to the automaker’s bottom line. With the release of the all-new, fourth generation car, Mazda has focused on the details, seeking to enhance the fundamentals of the driving experience while elevating the premium vibe both inside and out.

Offered as a sedan or five-door hatchback in Standard, Select, Preferred, and Premium trim levels, the Mazda3 aims to offer buyers a viable alternative in a segment largely devoid of personality. Mazda emphasizes an ergonomically-focused design, enhanced technology, and engaging driving dynamics.

While the outgoing model didn’t need to make any apologies for its looks, the new Mazda3 is legitimately attractive.

But Mazda’s approach isn’t about shock and awe. Instead, designers studied how we interact with our cars in order to refine that connection and yield a more pleasant experience whether you’re sitting in traffic or hustling down a mountain road. “It should not feel like you’re on a roller coaster ride,” explained Mazda’s managing executive officer, Ichiro Hirose. “Instead, it should feel like a tool you’ve been using for years – familiar, comfortable, and usable.”

Starting at $21,000 for the front-wheel drive, automatic equipped sedan, our well-appointed tester rang up $26,500 before tax and destination charges. To find out what that kind of coin gets you, we got under the hood and behind the wheel of Mazda’s all-new compact to see if it’s worthy of your hard-earned dollars. 

Upscale inside and out

Whether configured as a four-door sedan or five-door hatchback, the new Mazda3 is a significant step forward from the outgoing model in terms of exterior design. While the third-generation machine didn’t need to make any apologies for its looks, the new model is legitimately attractive, particularly in hatchback form. Gone are the busy character lines, replaced by a simpler, more athletic look that Mazda describes as a more mature interpretation of the brand’s Kodo design philosophy.

That theme continues into the cabin, where the company has clearly made an effort to enhance the overall sense of luxury while also improving ergonomics, simplifying the layout while repositioning often-used elements to maximize comfort while minimizing driver distraction. Hirose told us that after a Mazda engineer was injured in a soccer game, the development team decided to reassess the 3’s design to make the car’s interior “more like an extension of the human body.”

Marketing speak aside, the changes made to the interior make a whole lot of sense in practice – controls fall into hand naturally with a clear focus on usability with minimal fuss while the upgraded switchgear, interior materials, and overall layout are a significant upgrade over the outgoing car.

Look, but don’t touch

An all-new 8.8-inch infotainment system is now standard across the Mazda3 lineup. It’s a big step forward from the old system, offering sharp graphics, fast response, and standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility on all trims aside from the base sedan.

The inability to simply tap the screen to navigate the menu system is frustrating

Mazda chose to position the letterbox-style display deeper into dash than the old system and angled it slightly toward the driver. The company says this orientation reduces drivers’ need to take their eyes off the road and refocus on the screen, but doing so puts the display physically farther away from the driver.

That prompted Mazda to ditch touchscreen functionality in favor of the hard buttons and pair of dials on the center console as the exclusive method of input. While the logic is sound and the control scheme familiar, the inability to reach out and simply tap the screen to navigate through the menu system, if we wanted to do so, is a frustrating annoyance in a touchscreen-centric world.

The new infotainment system is paired up with two new audio packages – an eight-speaker base system or an optional 12-speaker Bose setup – both of which benefit from a more strategic speaker positioning. Mazda engineers told us that the speaker layout in the car was finalized even before the design of the car itself was set in stone, and a concerted effort was made to enhance overall sonic clarity while reducing panel vibration. Both systems impressed us, but we’d probably spring for the Bose system anyway.

Zoom-zoom… ish

Under the hood of all 2019 Mazda3s sold in the United States will be Mazda’s 2.5-liter inline four cylinder engine, which makes 186 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque and can be paired up with either a six-speed automatic transmission or a six-speed manual. Front-wheel drive is standard across all trims, and all-wheel drive is optional.

2019 Mazda3
Bradley Iger/Digital Trends

As part of the overall strategy to enhance the Mazda3’s sense of luxury, the automaker put significant development effort into the reduction of cabin noise and vibration, and those efforts start at the suspension, which has been significantly reworked for the fourth-generation model. Gone is the multi-link rear suspension setup of the outgoing car, replaced by a simpler torsion-beam design that Mazda says enhances lateral stiffness while allowing them to more precisely tune ride quality by reducing the number of suspension components that must work together in order to dispatch bumps in the road.

Out on the pock-marked streets of Hollywood, the new setup seems to work well, though the ride quality-focused tuning did translate to some notable body motion while tackling the twisting tarmac of the Angeles Forest. Still, while spirited driving isn’t the Mazda3’s primary mission, it wasn’t completely out of its element when asked to maintain a brisk pace on technical roads.

Mazda worked to reduce cabin noise by implementing a new bonding method in the body structure that dampens vibration while also sealing gaps between components to isolate sound, and the result is an admirably serene cabin, both in traffic and at speed on the highway. This, combined with the upgrade interior materials, new infotainment, and improved seat adjustability result in a noticeably more upscale driving experience than that of the outgoing model.

Peace of mind

The Mazda3 includes a three-year/36,000-mile limited warranty, three years/36,000 miles of 24-hour roadside assistance, and a five-year/50,000-mile limited powertrain warranty.

2019 Mazda3
Bradley Iger/Digital Trends

Available safety features include safety features include Driver Attention Alert, Smart City Brake Support, Smart Brake Support, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning with Lane-Keep Assist, High Beam Control and Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go functionality.

How DT would configure this car

We’re smitten with the design and practically of the five-door hatch, so that would be our configuration of choice for the new Mazda3. The six-speed automatic gets the job done but it’s starting to show its age, so we’d likely opt for the six-speed manual gearbox to make better use of the power on hand and for a more engaging driving experience overall. The optional soul red crystal paint looks great on the new Mazda3 and is worth the additional premium it commands, as is the optional Bose audio system.

The Premium trim level brings worthwhile features like front and rear LED lighting, 18-inch wheels, and head-up display, so we’d spring for that as well. And although we haven’t had a stint in an all-wheel drive model as of yet, we’d wager it’s a worthwhile investment for the better stability in inclement weather.

Conclusion

While the fourth-generation model doesn’t rewrite the playbook for the Mazda3, it does bring with it meaningful improvements that make the Mazda a more pleasant to look at and be in.

Although it’s more evolution than revolution, the automaker’s efforts to bring the new model into a more upscale space have been largely successful, and buyers looking for a practical commuter with a semblance of personality would be wise not to overlook the Mazda3 when cross-shopping the competition.

2019 Mazda3 Compared To
2019 Hyundai Veloster N review
2019 Hyundai Veloster N
2019 Lexus UX
2019 Lexus UX
2018 kia niro phev ex premium
2018 Kia Niro PHEV EX Premium
2019 honda insight insigh
2019 Honda Insight
2019 lexus es press
2019 Lexus ES
2018 Nissan Maxima review
2018 Nissan Maxima
2019 volkswagen jetta prod
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
2018 honda accord 2 0 sport
2018 Honda Accord 2.0 Sport
2018 nissan leaf
2018 Nissan Leaf
2018 chevrolet cruz diesel
2018 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel
2017 honda civic type r 2 front prd
2017 Honda Civic Type R
2018 honda accord first drive prd
2018 Honda Accord
2018 polaris slingshot 072617 slr le ghost gray lime squeeze prd
2018 Polaris Slingshot
2017 hyundai ioniq ev press
2017 Hyundai Ioniq EV
2017 toyota prius prime prod
2017 Toyota Prius Prime
V2X and V2I infrastructure
Cars

5G will turn your car into a talking, thinking supercomputer. And it’s coming soon

5G data connectivity can do much more than just let you stream better video to your phone. It will make your next car truly smart, connect it to everything, and it works even when there’s no usable cell signal around.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan
Cars

Mercedes-Benz will let drivers add infotainment features after they buy cars

Mercedes-Benz will let customers add navigation, digital radio, and smartphone integration to certain cars after driving off dealer's lots. It's as simple as selecting the options on a car's infotainment screen.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 lamborghini huracan evo review street 2
Product Review

Add mind reading to the list of smarts Lamborghini put in the 2020 Huracán Evo

The 2020 Lamborghini Huracán Evo looks a lot like its predecessor, but the changes turn it into a smarter, sharper, and more focused machine. Digital Trends traveled to Bahrain to see how the modifications come together on the track.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Fremont Police Tesla S
Cars

The Tesla Model S reports for police cruiser duty in California

The police department in Fremont, California, will soon add a 2014 Tesla Model S 85 to its fleet as part of a pilot program. The agency worked with suppliers to install equipment like a light bar, a prisoner partition, and a push bumper.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Jaguar Projection Pod
Cars

Jaguar is creating a language so autonomous cars can talk to pedestrians

Jaguar wants to teach autonomous cars how to talk to pedestrians. After testing creepy eyes, it has switched to a technology which beams light bars on the ground that move to signal the car is stopping, turning, or accelerating.
Posted By Ronan Glon
ford transit custom nugget van camper for europe 2019ford transitcustomnugget 10
Cars

Ford’s Transit Custom Nugget lines up against the Volkswagen California

Ford announced a camper van outfitted by Westfalia for the European market. Buyers can order the Transit Custom Nugget directly through Ford dealers with one of two wheelbases and a fixed or folding roof.
Posted By Bruce Brown
awesome tech you cant buy yet vonmahlen charging cable feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: 5-in-1 keychain charger, UV germ killers

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
aaa recommends standardized adas names report 012519
Cars

AAA pushes for standardized names and definitions for driver assistance tech

Consumers are confused by the variety of marketing names for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, says a recent AAA report. Consumers tend to be over-reliant on the technology when manufacturers use different names for assistance features.
Posted By Bruce Brown
blind spots autonomous vehicles mit ai spot 0 1
Cars

Finding the ‘blind spots’ in autonomous vehicle artificial intelligence

Researchers from MIT have been studying the differences between how autonomous systems learn in training and the issues that arise in the real world to better understand the blind spots of autonomous vehicles' A.I.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
stan robot park car stanley robotics
Cars

A robot called Stan aims to take the stress out of airport parking

Stan is an autonomous valet parking robot that saves drivers time at an airport and helps parking lots to increase capacity. A trial of the technology will take place this summer at Gatwick, one of the U.K.'s busiest airports.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
bank robbery suspect uses jump scooter for getaway gets caught
Outdoors

Bank robbery suspect uses Jump scooter as getaway vehicle, gets caught

A man accused of robbing a bank reportedly fled the scene on an electric scooter operated by Jump. Trouble is, the suspect used his regular Jump account to rent the two-wheeler, making life a whole lot easier for investigators.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
5g c 2vx guide traffic save lives smart cities feat
Emerging Tech

In smart cities, 5G won’t just lessen congestion, it could save lives too

We all know 5G wireless networks are part of a smart city plan, but how will they benefit? When it comes to cars, it could help with congestion. For citizens, it could keep them safe and alive.
Posted By John R. Quain
Porsche Mission E factory teaser
Cars

If you go electric, Porsche will pay for your electricity for three years

Porsche's Mission E concept won't change much as it transitions to a production model named Taycan that's scheduled to arrive in 2019. That means the sedan will keep the sleek design and its 800-volt charging system.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Lotus Exige Race 380
Cars

Lotus and Williams team up to make future sports cars greener

Lotus and Williams Advanced Engineering are partnering to develop hybrid and all-electric powertrains for Lotus' sports cars. The partnership could include an all-electric hypercar, according to one report.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein