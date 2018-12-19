Share

As convenient as earbuds are, over-ear headphones are still a better way to enjoy your music. And when you factor in a little noise-cancellation and Bluetooth capabilities, it only gets better. With so many different distractions vying for our attention, music is one of the only things that can cut through the noise and rise above it all. Which is why having a decent pair of noise-canceling headphones can be so great. These high-quality headphones can get pretty pricey, however, so they only time they really become affordable is when there is a sale — like this great deal on one of our favorite noise-canceling wireless headphones.

The Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones in black has a sticker price of $349 on Amazon, but with a $50 discount, you can pick them up for just under $300. As one of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy, there’s a lot to love about these cans. Light and extremely well-padded, the QC35 II is built for long-lasting comfort. It also offers extremely high sound quality and the same boosted-bass signature that Bose has prided itself on for years. With Alexa integrations, you can also use the Amazon voice-assistant to access music, information, and more. Hassle-free Bluetooth pairing makes connecting these headphones to your devices quick and painless.

What’s most notable about the Bose QC35 — aside from their deep sound and overall build quality — is that these headphones are noise-canceling. This closed design blocks out sound from your environment on three different levels, making the QuietComfort 35 ideal for travel. They are perfect for long noisy airplane, train, and car rides with rowdy passengers. If you are a commuter, these headphones are ideal for blocking unwanted noise during your travels. And if you work in a busy work environment they can help protect your ears from loud noises and other annoying distractions.

Treat yourself this holiday season to one of the best headphones on the market without breaking your wallet. If you need it in time for Christmas, you can choose free shipping or one-day shipping to get it just in time.

