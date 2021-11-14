Should you buy Bose QC 45 headphones on Black Friday 2021?

Is Black Friday a good time to go shopping for deals on the Bose QuietComfort 45 (QC 45) noise-canceling wireless headphones? Absolutely. Bose is one of those companies that only rarely offers discounts on its products, but Black Friday is one of those events. The best Black Friday deals can be had on a wide variety of products, but for our purposes, it’s the best Black Friday headphone deals that matter. This is where you’ll find the best Bose headphone deals, including the QC 45.

Black Friday is the best time to buy the Bose QuietComfort 45 — but shop early deals

Black Friday is traditionally one of the best times of year to snag a deal on Bose headphones and this year looks like it won’t be an exception. But what will be exceptional this year is potential problems with supplies and shipping times due to the ongoing global supply chain problem.

Bose, like pretty much every other manufacturer, doesn’t divulge how much inventory it has for the QuietComfort 45, or any of its other products. So there’s no way to know if the company has enough product to fulfill demand from now until mid-December, or if it will run out of supply early. Our advice — which holds true for virtually all holiday shopping purchases this year — is to shop early and avoid the chance that you’ll be disappointed later, even if you can’t find the product in question on sale.

Most retailers are aware of this capacity/shipping problem and have already provided some Black Friday discounts, even though Black Friday itself remains several weeks away. One retailer in particular — Best Buy — is so keen for folks to shop now, it has already issued a Black Friday price guarantee. This policy, which is provided to Best Buy Totaltech and My Best Buy members, covers purchases made after October 19, and before November 26, 2021. If the price of an item drops within that period after you’ve bought it, Best Buy will refund you the difference.

Why buy the Bose QuietComfort 45?

The Bose QC 45 is a comfy, lightweight set of over-ear, active noise-canceling (ANC) wireless headphones. They have great sound quality for listening to all kinds of music, but it’s really their ability to block unwanted outside sounds that set them apart from other wireless headphones.

As more and more of us work from home for our jobs or for school, being able to block out the sounds of our family members or neighbors becomes increasingly important. And, as the world starts to get back to post-pandemic normal and air travel becomes more routine, it doesn’t hurt to have a set of headphones that can neutralize the droning sounds of jet engines. The Bose QC 45 is perfect for both scenarios.

Speaking of working from home, if you find yourself doing a lot of video calls (and really, if you’re working from home you’re probably doing tons of them) the QC 45 have excellent voice microphones, so you don’t have to worry about whether that teammate or client will be able to hear you clearly.

With 24 hours of continuous use, and a very good rapid-charge capability (three extra hours if you charge the headphones for 15 minutes) these headphones can easily last an entire day of use. Better yet, you don’t have to look at a tiny battery graphic on your phone to figure out how much charge is left: When you turn them on, a friendly voice announces the time remaining.

