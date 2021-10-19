Best Buy has launched its Black Friday deals early with the sale starting now and running until the big day itself. Alongside that comes the Best Buy Black Friday Price Guarantee to ensure you get the best deals possible, even if you buy right now. If you’re still a little unsure about what to do next and when you should be buying, don’t be. We’re here to explain everything you need to know about what the Best Buy Black Friday Price Guarantee is and whether you should be shopping the Best Buy Black Friday deals going on right now.

What is the Best Buy Black Friday Price Guarantee?

The Best Buy Black Friday Price Guarantee is the guarantee that means you don’t have to worry about missing out on the best prices at Best Buy, simply because you bought now rather than waited until Black Friday itself.

All the deals in the Best Buy Black Friday sale that begins today are covered by the Black Friday price guarantee. That means that the price won’t go lower before Black Friday. In the unlikely case that it does (such as if Best Buy is keen to price match a competitor), Best Buy will automatically refund its My Best Buy and Best Buy Totaltech members the difference. There’s no need to email or show Best Buy your receipt. The retailer does all the hard work for you instead.

Not a member of My Best Buy or Best Buy Totaltech? Don’t worry about it. You can still be reimbursed by visiting your local store or by contacting the Best Buy customer care team and requesting a price match under the price natch guarantee scheme. You won’t miss out on saving money in the case of a price drop between now and Black Friday.

Just bear in mind that the Black Friday price guarantee only applies to items that are on sale as part of the Best Buy Black Friday deals between October 19 and October 22. That includes hundreds of deals comprised of the year’s hottest tech and gift ideas, but make sure it applies to the deal you’re purchasing.

Should you shop the Best Buy Black Friday deals now?

All we can see are great reasons to shop the Best Buy Black Friday deals right now. Everything is in your favor here. A lot of the deals at Best Buy right now could be considered doorbuster deals because that’s just how great they are. We’re seeing a lot of select products down to their lowest-ever prices, so there’s no harm at all in shopping right now.

That’s further helped by the fact that you’re covered by Best Buy’s Black Friday price guarantee. If the price does somehow get even lower, you’ll get the money back automatically (or by checking in with customer care), all while still enjoying your new purchase sooner rather than later.

On top of that, it’s important to think about supply chain issues. It’s likely we’re going to see some stock shortages again this year, as we did in 2020, so it’s a smart move to do your holiday shopping as soon as possible so you can take advantage of the early deals without worrying about items ending up on backorder and missing out on a great deal in time for the holidays. Combined with Best Buy’s price guarantee, you’ll still get the best price without having to worry about waiting for items to come back into stock. After all, who wants to buy something amazing for the holidays that doesn’t actually arrive in time?

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations