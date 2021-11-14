Should you buy a Sonos speaker on Black Friday 2021?

If someone asks you whether you should buy a Sonos speaker on Black Friday — particularly if it’s part of Black Friday deals or a Cyber Monday sale — there is one answer and one answer only: Yes.

The thing about Sonos speakers is this: They’re very good. They’re also strangely immune to discounts, spending most of their lives at full retail price. So if you’re in the market for a Sonos speaker, a Black Friday sale is definitely a good time to take a look and possibly snag a decent deal. We wouldn’t expect bargain basement Black Friday pricing on Sonos speakers — that’s historically just not been the case. But some savings are better than no savings. Generally speaking, you’re probably looking at $100 off the retail price, give or take.

The question, then, is what sort of Black Friday Sonos deal should you be looking for, and which Sonos speaker is most likely to see that sort of discount. It’s possible that you’ll see Black Friday deals on individual speakers. But it’s also possible you’ll see deals on multiple speaker and soundbar packages.

Black Friday is the best time to buy Sonos — but shop early deals

Like we mentioned already, Sonos deals are few and far between. So Black Friday is the perfect time to look to save a few bucks on a new Sonos system. And this year, Black Friday may well be the latest you want to make a purchase if you’re looking to have a new Sonos speaker (or two or three) in time for the holidays, thanks to the slowdown in global shipping.

The trick for finding a good Sonos Black Friday deal is to not only look at the individual speakers, like the Sonos One or Sonos Five, but to also look at the package deals in which speakers are paired together, or in which a speaker gets paired with a soundbar or subwoofer. That’s most likely where you’ll find the best Sonos deals this Black Friday, if history is any indication.

The other reason to shop early is because these things are popular. Sonos is great at what it does, and deals are so infrequent that it wouldn’t be surprising to see Black Friday stock sell out sooner rather than later.

Why you should buy Sonos

If you’re new to Sonos, here’s the gist: It’s a family of wireless speakers that sound great and are easy to set up. Sonos works with just about any music service you may subscribe to and can work with your local library, too.

Sonos basically can be broken down into a couple of categories: portable and home-based. None are inexpensive — the entry-level Sonos Roam retails for $179. The Sonos Move — the other speaker in the portable category — more than doubles that retail price.

Meanwhile, the Sonos One (and One SL) are at the $200 level, and this is where we’d start if you’re looking to build out a Sonos system. There’s a surprising amount of oomph in these diminutive speakers. And if you can swing buying a pair of them, they’re excellent in a left-right stereo configuration.

You’re also likely to see some Sonos Black Friday deals on the TV-focused speakers like the excellent Sonos Arc, which is the only Sonos soundbar that includes support for Dolby Atmos. Pair that up with a subwoofer and a couple of Sonos One SLs, and suddenly you’ve got an excellent surround-sound setup.

And so much the better if you’re able to get it at a Black Friday discount.

