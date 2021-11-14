Should you buy a Fire TV device on Black Friday 2021?

If Black Friday deals mean anything, it’s discounts on Amazon Fire TV devices. Not that they’re never discounted outside of the day after Thanksgiving — it’s just that you’re certain to see a few special deals on Amazon-branded content on Black Friday. That’s just how it works. The question, then, is whether you should be considering Amazon Fire TV on Black Friday, or before. Or even after.

Black Friday is the best time to buy an Amazon Fire TV — but shop early deals

Here’s the thing about Amazon Fire TV devices: They’re almost always on sale. Go ahead, hit the links above and try to find one that isn’t already discounted ahead of Black Friday. We’ll wait.

Welcome back. That’s the thing about Amazon Fire TV on Black Friday. You can get good deals before the actual day. And you can find some great deals on Black Friday itself. The question, then, really is a matter of which Amazon Fire TV you’re looking to get. And whether you’re looking for Amazon Fire TV on Black Friday or before (or after, for that matter), the least expensive isn’t necessarily the Fire TV you want to get.

All that said, you might think about just skipping Black Friday altogether this year and snagging your Fire TV device — whichever it is that you’re looking at getting — ahead of time. There’s going to be a bad rush on Black Friday. And there are also going to be continued shipping constraints as we head into the holiday season. So trading a couple of dollars’ discount for the surety of delivery maybe isn’t the worst idea.

Why buy an Amazon Fire TV

You’ve got a few options when it comes to Amazon Fire TV, but they’re all good ones.

The most affordable route is going to be an Amazon Fire TV Stick. This is where we’ll say right out of the gate that the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max really is the only one you should consider, even though it’s not the least expensive. It’s the newest of the bunch, so it’s the most future-proof. It also has a faster processor and better Wi-Fi than its predecessor. All that said, the Amazon Fire TV 4K (which preceded the Max) is still a really good option and likely already discounted a pretty good amount, so there’s no shame in buying it, either.

Just stay away from anything below the Fire TV Stick 4K, unless you absolutely do not need support for 4K resolution.

Another option that should see a discount on Black Friday is the Fire TV Cube. That’s the most powerful option in the Fire TV lineup, and it’s got a microphone array built into the Cube itself, which means you can just shout at it like an Amazon Alexa speaker to control things with your voice.

And then there are Amazon Fire TV … TVs. These are televisions that have the Amazon Fire TV operating system built in, so you don’t have to plug in any other sticks or cubes. And this year we have a pretty interesting new option in the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series, which is Amazon’s first self-branded television. Suffice to say that we’ll likely see a good discount on it since it’s Amazon’s.

