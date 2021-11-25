Which Samsung TV should you buy on Black Friday 2021?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

When you think of Samsung, you think of televisions. And when we think of Samsung televisions and Samsung Black Friday TV deals, we absolutely think about the Samsung Q80A. If there’s but a single Samsung TV you should look out for as part of the best Black Friday deals, it’s this one.

Which Samsung TV should you buy on Black Friday?

Samsung Q80A

Samsung’s QLED televisions are among the best you can buy that also manage to hit that sweet spot of price, specs, and features. The Q80A is an LED television, which means you’re still talking about dimming zones and not individual pixel dimming like in OLED televisions. But Samsung’s Q80A uses what’s called “Full Array Dimming,” which allows for more targeted dimming — and that results in a better picture while being less expensive than an OLED display.

For color, Samsung uses Quantum Dot technology which is a fancy way of saying “better.”

And Samsung TVs come with their own smart operating system built in, meaning you won’t have to plug in any other devices to get your favorite streaming services and apps.

The Samsung Q80A is available in a smattering of sizes, including 50, 55, 65, 75, and 85 inches, with the price increasing as you go up.

The Frame

Another Samsung TV deal that deserves discussion not just on Black Friday but pretty much any time is The Frame. It’s an awkward name for a TV that’s not just meant to show shows, but to be an artistic focal point no matter where you put it.

The Frame is as much a picture frame as it is a TV — so much so that you’re able to customize the bezel and not be stuck with basic black. And when you’re not watching movies and series, it can be used to show all kinds of artwork.

You’ll pay a premium for this sort of thing, which is why Black Friday is the perfect time to snag a deal on The Frame, which comes in sizes from 32 to 85 inches.

