  1. Home Theater
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Which Samsung TV should you buy on Black Friday 2021?

Phil Nickinson
By

When you think of Samsung, you think of televisions. And when we think of Samsung televisions and Samsung Black Friday TV deals, we absolutely think about the Samsung Q80A. If there’s but a single Samsung TV you should look out for as part of the best Black Friday deals, it’s this one.

  • View Samsung TV Black Friday deals at Amazon
  • View Samsung TV Black Friday deals at Best Buy
  • View Samsung TV Black Friday deals at Walmart

Which Samsung TV should you buy on Black Friday?

Samsung Q80A

Samsung 2021 QN80A 4K QLED TV

Samsung’s QLED televisions are among the best you can buy that also manage to hit that sweet spot of price, specs, and features. The Q80A is an LED television, which means you’re still talking about dimming zones and not individual pixel dimming like in OLED televisions. But Samsung’s Q80A uses what’s called “Full Array Dimming,” which allows for more targeted dimming — and that results in a better picture while being less expensive than an OLED display.

For color, Samsung uses Quantum Dot technology which is a fancy way of saying “better.”

And Samsung TVs come with their own smart operating system built in, meaning you won’t have to plug in any other devices to get your favorite streaming services and apps.

The Samsung Q80A is available in a smattering of sizes, including 50, 55, 65, 75, and 85 inches, with the price increasing as you go up.

  • View Samsung Q80A Black Friday Deals at Amazon
  • View Samsung Q80A Black Friday Deals at Best Buy
  • View Samsung Q80A Black Friday Deals at Walmart

The Frame

Four squares showing the Samsung "The Frame" tv.
Samsung’s “The Frame” TV Samsung

Another Samsung TV deal that deserves discussion not just on Black Friday but pretty much any time is The Frame. It’s an awkward name for a TV that’s not just meant to show shows, but to be an artistic focal point no matter where you put it.

The Frame is as much a picture frame as it is a TV — so much so that you’re able to customize the bezel and not be stuck with basic black. And when you’re not watching movies and series, it can be used to show all kinds of artwork.

You’ll pay a premium for this sort of thing, which is why Black Friday is the perfect time to snag a deal on The Frame, which comes in sizes from 32 to 85 inches.

  • View Samsung The Frame Black Friday Deals at Amazon
  • View Samsung The Frame Black Friday Deals at Best Buy
  • View Samsung The Frame Black Friday Deals at Walmart

Editors' Recommendations

Which TV should you buy on Black Friday 2021?

Sony CES 2021 TV 1

Which Chromebook should you buy on Black Friday 2021?

Google Pixelbook Go screen

Best Black Friday AirPods Deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

Best Black Friday Airpods Deals 2021

Samsung is practically giving away this 4K monitor for Black Friday

Samsung-CRG9-super-wide-monitor-3

Call of Duty: Vanguard discounted at Walmart for Black Friday 2021

Promotional art of squad in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Forget Roomba: This Samsung robot vacuum is $150 OFF for Black Friday

Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Intelligent Power Control navigating a room.

Best Black Friday headphone deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

Best Black Friday Headphone Deals 2021

Don’t miss this insane Nespresso machine Black Friday Deal today

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Black Bundle with Aeroccino3

Hurry — Samsung Galaxy Book Go laptop is only $250 for Black Friday

Samsung Galaxy Book Go on a white background.

You’ll want to shop these Lenovo laptop Black Friday deals right now

The Lenovo Yoga 91 laptop with the screen showing a scene with lasers.

The best Dyson vacuum Black Friday deals you can shop today

Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner cleaning mess on carpet.

5 Thanksgiving deals you need to shop before it’s too late

best thanksgiving apps

This Surface Laptop 4 Black Friday deal definitely won’t disappoint

The back of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4.