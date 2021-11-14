If there’s one thing we look out for when it comes to the best Black Friday deals, it’s televisions. And if there’s one manufacturer’s deals that tend to pique the interest of shoppers more than others on this most hallowed of shopping days, it’s Samsung’s Black Friday TV deals. The trick is figuring out how big the deals are going to get, and when you can find the best ones.

Black Friday is the best time to buy a Samsung TV — but shop early deals

There’s never a bad time to buy a Samsung TV — it’s just that some times may be better than others. Black Friday is one of those times, of course, when you’re most likely to see the deepest discounts across the entire family of Samsung televisions.

We’ve also seen decent run of discounts in the weeks leading into Black Friday. That means you may well be able to find a great deal today, without having to deal with the crush of Black Friday discounts that can wreak all sorts of havoc. So there’s another reason to shop early and ahead of Black Friday.

Another consideration is the fact that shipping a TV isn’t quite as simple as shipping a phone. So you might want to go ahead and get in on the Samsung deals just as soon as you can — especially if you’re looking to have a new television in time for the holidays. (Or even the Super Bowl, for that matter.)

It’s just a matter of how early you can get a great deal. Maybe the Samsung TV deals will be on Black Friday, or maybe you’ll still save a ton of money if you get in on the action ahead of time.

Why buy a Samsung TV

Asking why you should buy a Samsung TV is a little like asking why you should buy a Samsung phone. You’re going to get a lot of things. For one, the usual Samsung quality. In the case of a television, that means a great panel and a stylish build. You’re also going to get a range of features that go above and beyond what you’ll find in other TVs. Sometimes those are exclusive to users of Samsung’s phones, and sometimes they’re more readily available.

Then there’s the fact that Samsung has a variety of TVs at a range of price points and specs. Maybe you’re just looking for something relatively inexpensive to go in a spare bedroom. Or maybe you’re looking for something that’ll stand out in the living room and truly become a showpiece, in which case you should look at something like The Frame, which truly does double duty as a piece of digital (and analog) art.

Another good reason for buying a Samsung TV is that there’s a better than average chance that you’re not going to need to plug anything else into it in order to watch what you want to watch. Samsung makes smart TVs these days that are complete with their own operating systems. And that means included apps — from all the major streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, and right on down the line from there.

And because Samsung is one of the biggest manufacturers in the world, that also means you’ll get Samsung-level service along with it, should you happen to have an issue one day.

So Samsung quality and Black Friday deals? That’s a combination that’s going to be really hard to beat.

