Hit the open road with your own King Aire, an enormous mobile luxury suite

Why it matters to you If camping and glamping leave you cold, how do you feel about a mobile luxury suite?

If you want to travel in style but hotels have lost their appeal, how about a luxury motor coach? Big rigs like the 45-foot 2017 Newmar King Aire pile on function and luxury reminiscent of private railroad cars. With a posh motor coach, you control the route, the schedule, and the pace.

Every model year Newmar’s latest flagship motor coach carries over the best from years past and adds or improves. There are six floor plans, all with a sizeable lounge, an adjacent kitchen, a dining area, and a half bath for guests in the King Aire’s forward section.

Each plan also has a luxurious master suite with a king-size bed, a spacious wardrobe, washer and dryer, and a bathroom. The master baths have showers but no bath tub, but most plans have double sinks. One plan cedes some mid-cabin space for a double bunk bed.

The King Aire has three pullouts, sections of the body that electronically extend from the sides for extra width when parked. A large pullout on the left side extends from just behind the driver’s seat to the back of the master bedroom. That pullout extends most of that side except for the master bathroom.

Two pullouts on the right side widen the master suite bed and part of the lounge area. So that means a significant part of the lounge has pull-outs on each side. As you can see from the photos, the coach is surprisingly spacious. When the pullouts are retracted into the coach, you can still walk its length unimpeded, which isn’t always the case with other large motor coaches.

Those basic space descriptions can’t begin to describe the King Aire’s detail and luxury. Newmar has been building high-end coaches for 50 years. With King Aire prices edging near $1 million, that price range affords attention to fine details. One example of the King Aire’s luxury is its extensive use of Ralph Lauren Home Collection fabrics.

Other interior creature comfort goodies include a Delta Touch20 faucet, drawer-mounted Fisher and Paykel dishwasher, and a 19.7-cubic foot Whirlpool residential refrigerator.

The leather driver and co-pilot seats, which swivel to face the lounge when you’re not traveling, are both heated and cooled, and six-way power adjustable. The lounge area TV is a 49-inch Sony 4K UHD with a Blu-ray/DVD player and a Bose Cinemate home theater system.

The bedroom’s Sleep Number adjustable mattress has more Ralph Lauren fabrics. There is also another 49-inch 4K TV. In the master bathroom, there is a 50-inch-by-34-inch shower with a panel that includes massage sprays and a foot wash. A cathedral ceiling and Whirlpool stacked washer and dryer round out the bath.

The King Aire’s steel superstructure is powered by a 600-horsepower Cummins ISX diesel engine loaded with safety technology including electronic stability control, side-view cameras, and passive steering.

Most new King Aires list for $930,000 to $960,000. If you would rather look for used models, there are 2015 King Aires on RV Trader with under 20,000 miles and asking prices ranging from $500,000 to $550,000.