FCA gives police the ‘Charger of SUVs’ — the 2018 Dodge Durango Pursuit

Share

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) just unleashed another hot ride from Dodge. The 2018 Dodge Durango Pursuit joins the Hemi V8-powered Charger Pursuit already favored by law enforcement departments as the fastest police car in the country.

Early feedback from police made the decision easy.

“Unofficial testing results at the Michigan State Police 2018 model-year vehicle evaluation event created such a stir among law enforcement agencies that we simply had to find a way to build this vehicle,” said Steve Beahm, FCA North America head of passenger car brands. “The Dodge Durango is already known as the Charger of SUVs, so it is only natural that the new Durango Pursuit complements the Charger Pursuit in police fleets across the country.”

The Durano Pursuit comes ready for chases both on and off-road. The SUV is powered by the same 360 horsepower 5.7L Hemi V8 with 390 pound-feet of torque as the Charger Pursuit.

The new Durango Pursuit adds a full-time, active all-wheel-drive (AWD) system. A two-speed transfer case with true low-range off-road capability means the Durango won’t need to stop when the pavement ends. And a standard 8.1 inches of ground clearance mean hot pursuit won’t be impeded by small to moderate-sized obstacles and junk on the road.

Heavy-duty anti-lock brakes larger than those in the Charger Pursuit can stop the police-spec Durango from 60 to zero miles per hour in 134 feet.

Other useful features on an SUV destined for grueling police shifts include a 220-amp alternator, an 800-cold-cranking-amp (CCA) battery, and heavy-duty oil cooler and water pump. Long daily shifts wear on the body, so eight-way power adjustable driver seat controls will be appreciated even more than in civilian vehicles.

K-9 police units in the back seat or rear compartment will be healthier and more comfortable with the Durango Pursuit’s Tri-Zone interior temperature control and air conditioning with air filtration.

Durango’s under-vehicle mount for the spare tire maximizes interior cargo space and accessibility for all the gear police need to lug around. The Pursuit’s spot lamp wiring prep package makes mounting an exterior light much simpler than having to add wiring after purchase.

As much as you might like one for the sheer fun of it, to the 2018 Dodge Durango Pursuit V8 AWD is available for order for law enforcement agencies only.