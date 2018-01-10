As ‘Bullitt’ turns 50, special-edition Ford Mustang may debut at Detroit Auto Show

A special-edition 2018 Ford Mustang Bullitt honoring the classic Steve McQueen movie will be unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show next week, according to Automotive News. The car is reportedly being prepped for the 50th anniversary of Bullitt, which featured McQueen’s police lieutenant Frank Bullitt at the wheel of a 1968 Ford Mustang GT in one of the most famous car chases ever.

The Automotive News report, which cited an anonymous source familiar with the matter, caps weeks of rumors that a Bullitt special-edition Mustang would appear in Detroit. But, for now, Ford has nothing to say.

“We don’t have any Mustang news to share today but we love the interest in America’s favorite muscle car,” Ford spokesman Mike Levine told Automotive News on Wednesday. The industry trade journal also noted that the Mustang Bullitt wasn’t among the cars Ford showed at a media preview earlier this month.

This isn’t the first report of a 2018 Mustang Bullitt. In December, a current-generation Mustang wearing Bullitt-signature Highland Green paint was spotted filming in Chicago. Earlier this week, the Mustang 6G forum unearthed an auction listing for a “special new Ford Mustang” that will be sold at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, on January 19. The timing of the movie’s 50th anniversary, the Detroit show, and the auction has led to speculation that the “special” Mustang will be a Bullitt special edition.

Ford has sold Bullitt-edition Mustangs before. The first appeared during the 2001 model year, and the second was sold during model years 2008 and 2009. Both tried to reference the look of the original movie car with Highland Green paint (or something close), special wheels, and other aesthetic touches. A 2018 Bullitt will probably take a similar route, adding Bullitt-specific styling touches to the current Mustang GT. Meanwhile, one of the two original 1968 Mustangs used to film Bullitt was uncovered last year, while the other is hasn’t been seen in decades.

With the 2018 Detroit Auto Show right around the corner, we won’t have to wait long to see if the rumors prove true. Ford has a press conference scheduled for January 14, so stay tuned for more news over the next few days.