Tech and more gears helped Ford build the fastest Mustang GT ever

More than 50 years ago, the Ford Mustang burst onto the scene — and changed the game forever. It wasn’t the first muscle car ever built, but it did birth the term “pony car,” which went on to describe such classics as the Chevrolet Camaro, Pontiac Firebird, and Plymouth Barracuda. If Ford stopped making the Mustang today, its place in history would be cemented.

Thankfully, the iconic ‘Stang is still going strong. A revamped 2018 model is due out later this year, and even though it’s technically a mid-cycle refresh and not a new generation, there’s plenty to digest. From horsepower to headlights to impressive performance statistics, here’s everything we know about the 2018 Ford Mustang.

Design: A polarizing pony

Ford debuted the 2018 Mustang and 2018 Mustang Convertible online following the leak of a promotional video on YouTube. Thus far, the design has proved quite polarizing.

The update brings new sheet metal from the A-pillar forward. The headlights are smaller than the current offerings, and they each get three short strips of LED daytime running lights. It’s a modern interpretation of one of the original Mustang’s defining styling cues that cleverly provides the 2018 model with a new lighting signature. A redesigned bumper and horizontal turn signals round out the updates up front, but we’d be remiss if we didn’t say that the current model looks, well, meaner. Maybe it’ll grow on us. Out back, the Mustang gets a redesigned rear fascia with standard quad-tip exhaust. Add three new paint finishes and 12 wheel choices, and you have the sum total of the exterior adjustments.

Inside, the vehicle gets a new dashboard fitted with a digital instrument cluster. The revamped Mustang is actually the first Ford product to get one, but for more on the car’s interior gadgetry, scroll down to this roundup’s Technology section.