Everything you need to know about the 2018 GMC Canyon

The GMC Canyon is the same vehicle as the Chevrolet Colorado in all styling factors and options. Despite the cachet of the Denali name for the top Canyon trim, the Colorado outsells the Canyon 3-to-1.

In 2016 the midsize Chevy pickup was in second place for U.S. sales behind the category-leading Toyota Tacoma. That same year, the Nissan Frontier was the third best-selling midsize pickup in the U.S., and the Canyon fell into fourth place, ahead of Honda’s then-new Ridgeline which only started selling mid-year. Through November 2017, the Canyon has slipped to fifth place as the Ridgeline’s sales pick up. The other midsize pickups in the top five are holding their respective sales positions.

The Canyon has minimal changes for 2018. The Canyon All Terrain trim now has Jet Black leather front seats with Cobalt Red stitching as an available option. All trims now include a washer fluid level sensor. Otherwise, the 2017 Canyons slide into 2018 with only VIN changes.

Engines and transmissions

The Canyon has a nice selection of engines, including a gasoline inline-four, a gas V6, and a 2.8-liter turbodiesel.

The 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine makes 200 horsepower at 6,300 rpm and 191 pound-feet of torque at 4,400 rpm. The 2.5-liter mill is available with a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission. Fuel economy with the four-cylinder engine is rated at 26 mpg for city driving and 30 mpg on the highway. Towing max is 3,500 pounds.

The 3.6-liter V6, optional for the Canyon and SLE trims and standard with the SLT, All Terrain, and Denali, pumps out 308 hp at 6,800 rpm and 275 lb-ft at 4,000 rpm. The only transmission choice with the V6 is an eight-speed automatic. Fuel economy is rated at 19 mpg city/24 mpg highway with 2WD and 17 mpg city/24 mpg highway with 4WD. Towing capacity with a V6-powered Canyon maxes out at 7,000 lbs.

For the greatest low-end power, the optional 2.8-liter turbodiesel pumps 286 hp @ 3,400 rpm and 369 lb-ft at 2,000 rpm paired with a six-speed automatic. This engine has a diesel exhaust brake system that enhances control and saves brake wear on steep grades. The turbodiesel is rated at 22 mpg city, 30 mpg highway, and features a 7,700-lb maximum towing capacity with 2WD. With 4WD, the Canyon returns 20 mpg city, 28 mpg highway, and features a 7,600-lb towing max. The diesel is an available option for SLE, SLT, All Terrain, and Denali crew cab trucks only.

Tech features

All Canyons have standard StabiliTrak electronic stability control, rollover mitigation tech, trailer sway control, hill-start assist, a rear-vision camera, and GM’s Teen Driver feature.

Each trim has a 7-inch or 8-inch color touchscreen display to manage the GMC Infotainment System, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support and GM’s OnStar services on the higher trim levels.

GM’s Driver Alert Package with Forward Collision Alert and Lane Departure Warning is standard on the Denali and available as an option only for the SLE and SLT trims.

Cab choices, box length

Two cab styles and two truck bed sizes make the configuration choices fairly easy with the Canyon. In some configurations, the decisions are made for you on a trim level. For example, the very basic SL trim is available with an extended cab and longer truck bed only, while the SLT, All Terrain, and Denali only come with Crew Cabs. See the separate trim sections below for details.

2-wheel drive Extended Cab Crew Cab Short Box (5-feet, 2-inches) N/A SLE, SLT, Denali Long Box (6-feet 2-inches) SL, Canyon, SLE SLT, Denali 4-wheel drive Extended Cab Crew Cab Short Box (5-feet, 2-inches) N/A SLT, Denali, All Terrain Long Box (6-feet 2-inches) Canyon, SLE, All Terrain SLT, Denali, All Terrain

Which 2018 GMC Canyon is best for you?

You won’t feel deprived driving any Canyon, except perhaps the base SL trim which lacks air conditioning and a back seat. All trims have a power driver’s seat, a rear-vision camera that displays on a GMC Infotainment system screen. General Motors’ Teen Driver system is also standard equipment on Canyons, allowing the owner to preconfigure how the truck can be driven and transmitting a report on what occurred to the owner’s smartphone.

There are six Canyon trims, ranging from the relatively Spartan SL trim to the lofty Denali. See the breakouts and table below for more info on each Canyon trim in the 2018 lineup.

2018 GMC Canyon work and general transportation trucks

From the upgrade-limited Canyon SL to the basic Canyon and SLE, these are the GMC midsize pickups for work and everyday transportation when you don’t care to pay for extra luxury in a truck.

The most basic model, the 2018 Canyon SL, starts at $22,080 with 2WD. Four-wheel drive is not an option with the SL, which only comes with the four-cylinder engine with the extended cab and long bed.The SL has no back seat but does have a rear vision camera, four-way power driver’s seat, a cornerstep rear bumper, vinyl floor covering, a six-speed manual transmission with the 2.5-liter inline-four, and 16-inch aluminum wheels.

The SL has halogen projector headlights with LED signature lighting, a 3.5-inch driver information display, cargo area lights, and a GMC infotainment system with a 7-inch color touchscreen, six speakers, Bluetooth streaming audio and compatible smartphone support, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and ports for USB and aux input sources. Additional SL features include the GM Teen Driver feature, tire pressure monitoring, and power door locks. There are no option packages for the SL.

The 2018 Canyon, $25,550 to start with 2WD and $30,495 with 4WD, has the SL’s features plus dual rear seats with under-seat storage and floor carpeting.

Beginning to add more comfort and convenience features, the 2018 Canyon SLE, $29,455 base price with 2WD and $33,665 with 4WD, has 17-inch aluminum wheels, and an automatic transmission. The SLE gains an 8-inch infotainment system display, a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot, four USB ports, an auto-locking rear differential with 4WD models, leather-wrapped steering wheel with controls, and an EZ Lift and Lower locking tailgate.

The SLE trim also adds fog lamps, power-adjustable outside mirrors, a blind spot mirror in the corner of the driver-side outside mirror, cruise control, a 6-month SiriusXM Satellite Radio trial, and OnStar Basic Plan for five years plus an OnStar Guidance Plan trial.

Trim 2018 Canyon SL 2018 Canyon 2018 Canyon SLE Base price 4×2 $22,080 $25,550 $29,455 Base price 4×4 Not available $30,495 $33,665 Base engine 2.5L inline 4-cylinder 2.5L inline 4-cylinder 2.5L inline 4-cylinder Base horsepower 200 hp @ 6,300 RPM 200 hp @ 6,300 RPM 200 hp @ 6,300 RPM Base torque 191 lb-ft o@4,400 RPM 191 lb-ft o@4,400 RPM 191 lb-ft o@4,400 RPM Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed manual 6-speed automatic Fuel Regular gas Regular gas Regular gas Fuel capacity 21 gallons 21 gallons 21 gallons Fuel economy 4×2 20 mpg city/26 mpg highway 20 mpg city/26 mpg highway 20 mpg city/26 mpg highway Fuel economy 4×4 N/A 19 mpg city/24 mpg highway 19 mpg city/24 mpg highway Maximum towing weight 4×2 3,500 pounds 3,500 pounds 3,500 pounds Maximum towing weight 4×4 N/A 7,000 pounds 7,000 pounds Base wheels 16-inch aluminum 16-inch aluminum 17-inch aluminum Cab styles Extended Cab Extended Cab Extended Cab and Crew Cab Box lengths 6-foot 2-inches 6-foot 2-inches Short and long boxes

2018 GMC Canyon luxury and off-road sport trucks

The Canyon SLT, Denali, and All Terrain pickups are the two fanciest and most 0ff-roadworthy, respectively. The SLT and Denali build on the SLE features. The All Terrain doesn’t go as far with heavy-duty off-road crawling and bashing goodies as the Chevy Colorado ZR2, but if you’re going to be running around the desert at speed with a Canyon with any frequency, if ever, then the All-Terrain is your best bet with this brand.

With a $35,700 starting price in a crew cab and short box configuration and 2WD, the 2018 Canyon SLT takes comfort, convenience, and luxury the next step. The SLT with 4WD starts at $39,460. In addition to the SLE equipment, the SLT has heated, leather-trimmed seats, 18-inch polished aluminum wheels, a remote starter system, power passenger seat, heated outside power mirrors, and eight-speed automatic transmission with a V6 engine, sliding rear window, and single-zone automatic climate control.

The SLT also adds a standard automatic locking rear differential, a vehicle drive tow/haul mode with higher transmission shift points, trailering assist guidelines, gesture recognition with the infotainment system display, power windows, remote keyless entry, and remote starting.

If off-road work or play is in your truck’s future, the 2018 Canyon All Terrain, available with 4WD only with either the extended cab or crew cab, starts at $35,715. The All Terrain adds an off-road suspension with gas shocks, hill descent control, a transfer case shield, unique 17-inch cast-aluminum wheels, a cloth interior with contrasting red stitching, and distinctive interior accents. The All Terrain also has an automatic locking rear differential and two recovery hooks.

The highest trim level 2018 Canyon Denali is available only with the crew cab with either long or short box and 2WD or 4WD. The Denali starts at $40,500 with 2WD and a short box or $44,265 with 4WD. The Denali adds the following to the SLT trim: 20-inch ultra-bright machined aluminum wheels, navigation with the 8-inch infotainment display, Bose Premium seven-Speaker Audio, 5-inch chrome assist steps, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and spray-on bed liner with the Denali logo.

The Denali has GM’s Driver Alert Package with forward collision alert and lane departure warning as standard equipment. Other upgrades standard on the Canyon’s line-leader include wireless charging, ventilated as well as heated driver and front passenger seats, and the GMC Trailering Package.