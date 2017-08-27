2018 Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary Limited Editions celebrate iconic bike

Why it matters to you If you're a Harley-Davidson collector, get ready for nine 115th Anniversary limited editions for 2018.

In 1903 three Davidsons and one Harley founded Harley-Davidson. To celebrate the company’s 115th anniversary, Harley introduced two limited edition styling schemes available for nine 2018 H-D models spanning the full range of motorcycle styles.

The two 2018 Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary Limited Editions styles even have their own names. The 115th Anniversary Two-Tone limited edition scheme will be available on five motorcycle models. The 115th Anniversary Denim edition can be ordered on four models. In each case, the serial numbers will be applied to the bike’s trim.

The Two-Tone limited scheme will be available on 2018 Tri-Glide, Ultra Limited, Fat Boy 114, and Heritage Classic 114 models. The Two-Tone style includes Legend Blue and Vivid Black two-tone paint and a triple pinstripe. A 115th Anniversary multi-metal cloisonné featuring an eagle holding the H-D Bar and Shield graphic in its talons will be on the gas tank. These models will have perforated seats embossed with “HDMC,” blue seat stitching, 115th Anniversary script on the console, timer cover, and air cleaner.

The 115th Anniversary Denim limited edition styling scheme will be available on the Street Glide Special, Fat Boy 114, Breakout 144, and Forty-Eight model bikes. The denim style includes Legend Blue Denim paint and a 115th anniversary tattoo-inspired graphic of an eagle holding the Bar and Shield. The Harley-Davidson script will vary by model. The denim-scheme limited-edition Harleys, like the two-tone scheme bikes, will have perforated seats with blue stitching and “HDMC” embossed on the seat.

The company expects the bikes to be in high demand by two groups. Collectors worldwide often buy limited-edition bikes because they want to be among the relatively few to own a special motorcycle. With serialized bikes, lower serial numbers are considered more valuable, which creates a sense of urgency.

A second group likely to purchase anniversary edition bikes are Harley fans who want to attend one or more of the planned anniversary events in 2018 riding one of the special editions.

Harley-Davidson didn’t announce limited edition pricing or how many of each limited-edition styling scheme will be produced. From images supplied by H-D, it appears each of the nine 115th Anniversary Editions will be limited to 2,400 bikes. With a total of 21,600 motorcycles, that seems to suggest there’s not much emphasis on the “limited” aspect of the Harley anniversary editions. Worldwide brand recognition and an avid fan base, however, may still result in would-be anniversary edition buyers being unable to find the model they want, or possibly any of the nine models.