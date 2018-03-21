These tricked-out Jeep concept cars are ready for an adventure

Share

Every year, Jeep enthusiasts make a pilgrimage to Moab, Utah, for the Easter Jeep Safari, where they celebrate their favorite automaker with some serious off-roading. To thank its many fans for their loyalty, Jeep brings a collection of tricked-out vehicles every year. This year, Jeep will show out with no less than seven concept vehicles, ranging from retro to modern.

With the redesigned 2018 Wrangler hitting showrooms, Jeep wanted to show off the customization potential of its latest off-roader. Among the Wrangler-based concepts is the 4Speed, which emphasizing weight savings. The pint-sized Jeep (it was shortened 22 inches compared to a stock Wrangler) sports a carbon fiber hood and fender flares, as well as a carbon fiber rear tub with aluminum panels. Power comes courtesy of the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and eight-speed automatic transmission offered in the stock 2018 Wrangler.

Another Wrangler-based concept is the Sandstorm, which features cut-down fenders, a light bar, and long-travel suspension for a look Jeep says was inspired by Baja 1000 racers. The Sandstorm also features a roll cage that’s integrated with the chassis, upgraded Dynatrac 60 axles, and 17-inch beadlock wheels with 39.5-inch BFGoodrich Krawler tires. The engine is a 6.4-liter V8, connected to a six-speed manual transmission.

Shifting gears a bit, the Jeep Wagoneer Roadtrip is a classic family hauler remade with modern components. It still looks like an old Wagoneer, but the body rides on a new frame with upgraded suspension, and a 5.7-liter V8 replaces the inline-six this particular truck left the factory with. Built from 1963 to 1991, the Wagoneer was arguably Jeeps’ first family SUV, and it may make a comeback soon.

The Jeepster is another retro homage, aiming to infuse a modern Wrangler with the styling of a 196os Jeepster. A chopped hardtop, raked windshield, and bright two-tone color scheme definitely do that. The Jeepster also sports modern LED lighting, a 2.0-inch suspension lift, and storage packs mounted on the tailgate that Jeep says are perfect for holding food, water, or tools.

Most of the Easter Safari concepts feature extensive custom fabrication, but Jeep also wanted show how owners can modify a Wrangler with bolt-on parts. The two-door Nacho Jeep and four-door J-Wagon had the Jeep Performance Parts catalog thrown at them, and have everything from custom wheels to added exterior lighting and body protection.

Finally, Jeep turned its attention to the Renegade to create the B-Ute concept. The Renegade doesn’t get much love from traditionalist Jeep fans, but Jeep tried to showcase its potential here. The B-Ute sports a Jeep Performance Parts 1.5-inch lift kit, roof rack, and rock rails, as well as 17-inch wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich T/A Baja Champion tires. Jeep retained the stock 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine and nine-speed automatic transmission.