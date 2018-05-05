2019 Chevrolet Suburban RST Performance Package speeding to dealers this summer

Share

Is your family aching for a 420-horsepower full-size SUV? GM just bumped up the hot SUV list with the 2019 Chevrolet Suburban RST Performance Package, supersizing the 2019 Tahoe RST introduced earlier.

In addition to the new-for-Suburban 6.2L V8 mill, the RST Performance Package adds a new Hydra-Matic 10L80 10-speed automatic transmission and Magnetic Ride Control with performance calibration.

The engine uses direct injection, Active Fuel Management, and continuously variable valve timing (VVT) to get the most from the 420-hp V8. Torgue comes in at 460 pound-feet for towing or just generally hauling butt. Horsepower means speed; torque provides the pulling-power grunt to get you up to speed faster.

Chevrolet didn’t release performance or economy figures with the announcement. The 2019 Tahoe RST Performance Package scores a 5.7-second 0 to 60 time with no publically available top speed number – the Suburban’s extra weight will likely slow the big guy down a bit.

The Digital Trends reviewer found real-world fuel economy with the Tahoe RST similar to the EPA-rated 14-MPG in the city, 22-MPG on the highway, and 17-MPG in combined driving. The Suburban’s weight may extract a toll on those figures, as well.

Optional accessories for the Suburban RST will push performance levels even higher. An available Performance Dual-Side Exit exhaust system by Borla is rated to improve exhaust flow by 28 percent and help fuel economy, too. The RST’s optional Brembo performance brake package adds huge red, six-piston caliper brakes for improved stopping power.

The sight of a Suburban with black trim, side-exit exhausts, and massive red Brembos is sure to elicit smiles from some people, frowns on other’s brows, and wide-eyed questioning looks from still other observers.

The immediate success of the Tahoe RST model prompted Chevy to bring out a hard-charging Suburban.

“The RST Performance Package made its debut on the Tahoe RST last spring, and the response from our customers was overwhelmingly positive,” Sandor Piszar, director of Chevy Trucks Marketing and Advertising said in a news release.

“In fact, Tahoe RST with the Performance Package is the fastest-turning Tahoe model, and we’ve received customer requests to offer the same performance and power to Suburban RST,” Piszar continued. “Delivering on those requests with the Suburban RST Performance Package is another example of how Chevrolet has continually invested in the segment, developing models with combinations of capability, technology, and performance to meet the needs of different customers.”

Chevrolet introduced the Suburban RST trim last spring. Much of the RST distinction at that time consisted of styling features. Black-detailed trim pieces replace most chrome trim on the RST, which also comes standard with 22-inch wheels.

Chevrolet expects the Suburban RST will have a towing capacity of 8,100 pounds. The Tahoe RST is tow-rated at 8,400 pounds. Suburban RST performance and economy ratings will be available before the model’s availability.

You can also expect the 2019 Suburban RST with the fully decked-out Performance Package will list close to $80,000. The test model for the 2019 Tahoe RST, which checked off all possible options, listed at $78,155.