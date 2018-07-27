Digital Trends
Cars

The Ford F-150 gets the Raptor’s power (but not its swagger) for 2019

Ronan Glon
By
1 of 6
Ford F-150 Limited 2019
Ford F-150 Limited 2019
Ford F-150 Limited 2019
Ford F-150 Limited 2019
Ford F-150 Limited 2019
Ford F-150 Limited 2019

Ford listened to F-150 customers who want the Raptor model’s power without its bloodthirsty looks, rugged hardware, and off-road chops. The full-fat Limited trim level receives the Raptor’s engine for the 2019 model year along with new trim and color options inside. The engine swap is the main highlight of the changes the Blue Oval is making to its perennial best-seller for 2019.

The Limited already came with a twin-turbocharged, 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine but Ford de-tuned it to 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. The 2019 update bumps its output to 450 hp and 510 lb-ft. of torque, figures that place the Limited model on par with the Raptor. And, like its desert-storming sibling, it’s exclusively available with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Fuel economy figures haven’t been released yet.

Ford notes it complemented the power hike with a new-for-2019 dual exhaust system. Car spotters will be able to tell they’re looking at a truck equipped with the updated engine because the EcoBoost exhales through exhaust tips integrated into rear bumper cutouts. There are no other visual changes to report, meaning the Limited model continues to stand out from other trim levels with a model-specific emblem on the hood, a more upscale-looking grille, and 22-inch alloy wheels.

This isn’t your grandpa’s loud, beat-up old farm truck. It’s available with soft-touch leather, massaging front seats, a heated steering wheel, and hand-finished ash swirl trim. The list of tech features includes adaptive cruise control, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, and active park assist, which attempts to take the stress out of parallel parking a truck the size of Luxembourg by automatically steering it into a spot.

The Limited also offers Ford’s Sync 3 infotainment system, a touchscreen-based software compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The in-car 4G LTE modem lets passengers connect up to 10 devices to the Wi-Fi network. If one of them streams music, rest assured it will play through a Harman sound system.

The 2019 Ford F-150 Limited — and the rest of the F-150 lineup — will arrive in showrooms nationwide in the coming months. Ford will release pricing information closer to the truck’s on-sale date. To add context, the 2018 Limited starts at $61,360 (about $33,655 more than the base model) before adding options.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ sets Nürburgring lap record ahead of public reveal
Up Next

Watch Virgin Galactic's tourist spacecraft reach its highest altitude to date
fca boss sergio marchionne steps down due to health problems dies 66
Cars

Former Fiat-Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne dies at 66

Former Fiat-Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne, 66, has died from complications after a surgery to remove a tumor from his right shoulder. The influential, outspoken executive was scheduled to retire in 2019.
Posted By Ronan Glon
waymo orders thousands of chrysler pacifica minivans self driving car softens in pedestrian collison
Cars

Autonomous cars: Waymo and Walmart partner on a grocery pickup service

Selected Walmart customers who shop for groceries online can grab a free lift in one of Waymo’s autonomous cars to collect their order. The trial is part of an effort by Waymo to explore different uses for its technology.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
how to delete your uber account
Cars

Uber has completed 10 billion trips since 2010 despite persistent controversy

As of last month, ridesharing company Uber has completed over 10 billion trips. And given that the company only got its start eight years ago, that's a pretty impressive milestone. 
Posted By Lulu Chang
Ford autonomous car
Cars

Ford’s self-driving vehicle division is set to go — autonomous

Ford is getting serious about its self-driving car unit, and has spun out its autonomous car division into its own company. Ford Autonomous Vehicles LLC encompasses "all aspects of its self-driving vehicle business operations."
Posted By Lulu Chang
2013 Subaru Forester
Cars

The best used cars in every category still rock, but for a whole lot less

If you're looking to get the most bang for your buck, picking up a used vehicle is a great way to go. Luckily, there are plenty of options available for under $15,000, whether you’re looking for a basic daily driver or a luxury sedan.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
what is apple carplay 2019 toyota rav4 22 c0a427a8ba2dc4d2a358f1fd4420d76aee8fc907 700x467 c
Cars

What is Apple CarPlay? Here's all you need to know about iOS in your dashboard

CarPlay is one of two major infotainment systems currently vying for your car's dash. Here's everything you need to know about the system, including its feature set and host of third-party apps.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Miles Branman
2019 audi tts
Product Review

Audi's nimble new TTS carves up curves with surgical precision

Audi celebrated the TT's 20th birthday by updating it inside, outside, and under the sheet metal. In our 2019 Audi TTS First Drive Review, we explore the visual changes and travel to the Isle of Man to put the coupe through its paces.
Posted By Ronan Glon
royal enfield updates classics classic 500s
Cars

Royal Enfield updates its classic motorcycles for U.S. bikers

You'll have to look more than twice to see them, but the 2018 Royal Enfield Classic 500 mid-size motorcycle has been updated with modern-ish features. Purists will like the thigh pads, mudguards, spring-supported seat, and kickstart.
Posted By Bruce Brown
the mercedes benz a class sedan brings stuttgart luxury to masses 2019 3
Cars

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan brings Stuttgart luxury to the masses

Making its debut in the U.S market is the world’s first-ever Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan as the model enters its fourth-generation. At launch later this year, it will be available as the A 220 and the A 220 4MATIC.
Posted By Chris Chin
Cars

Who needs Jiffy Lube? Here’s how to change the oil in your car

Given the convenience and price of most mechanics, learning how to perform an oil change is now something of a lost art. If you follow these simple steps, however, you'll be able to stay home and save yourself some money.
Posted By Dallon Adams, Chris Chin
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Nürburgring lap record
Cars

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ sets Nürburgring lap record ahead of public reveal

It hasn't been revealed to the public yet, but the Lamborghini Aventadord SVJ has already set a new Nürburgring lap record for production cars, beating the previous record by more than two seconds.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
beeline moto motorcycle navigation 05
Cars

Beeline Moto minimalist motorcycle navigation simplifies route planning

Beeline Moto navigation and route planning for motorcycles and scooters features the same easy-to-follow interface for motorized two-wheel transportation that the company launched on Kickstarter with Beeline Bicycle three years ago.
Posted By Bruce Brown
lilium vtol personal jet aviation ready
Emerging Tech

These amazing future transport technologies promise to supercharge your commute

Bored of riding the bus to work? So are we. Fortunately, here are six of the amazing transportation modes of the future which mean your commute is about to get a whole lot more exciting.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
McLaren Speedtail teaser image
Cars

The three-seat Speedtail will be McLaren’s fastest model to date

McLaren's BP23 project has a name: Speedtail. The hyper GT model is presented as a heir to the emblematic F1 made during the 1990s. It will receive a 1+2 seating configuration and more luxury features than any McLaren model before it.
Posted By Ronan Glon