The Ford F-150 gets the Raptor’s power (but not its swagger) for 2019

Ford listened to F-150 customers who want the Raptor model’s power without its bloodthirsty looks, rugged hardware, and off-road chops. The full-fat Limited trim level receives the Raptor’s engine for the 2019 model year along with new trim and color options inside. The engine swap is the main highlight of the changes the Blue Oval is making to its perennial best-seller for 2019.

The Limited already came with a twin-turbocharged, 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine but Ford de-tuned it to 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. The 2019 update bumps its output to 450 hp and 510 lb-ft. of torque, figures that place the Limited model on par with the Raptor. And, like its desert-storming sibling, it’s exclusively available with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Fuel economy figures haven’t been released yet.

Ford notes it complemented the power hike with a new-for-2019 dual exhaust system. Car spotters will be able to tell they’re looking at a truck equipped with the updated engine because the EcoBoost exhales through exhaust tips integrated into rear bumper cutouts. There are no other visual changes to report, meaning the Limited model continues to stand out from other trim levels with a model-specific emblem on the hood, a more upscale-looking grille, and 22-inch alloy wheels.

This isn’t your grandpa’s loud, beat-up old farm truck. It’s available with soft-touch leather, massaging front seats, a heated steering wheel, and hand-finished ash swirl trim. The list of tech features includes adaptive cruise control, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, and active park assist, which attempts to take the stress out of parallel parking a truck the size of Luxembourg by automatically steering it into a spot.

The Limited also offers Ford’s Sync 3 infotainment system, a touchscreen-based software compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The in-car 4G LTE modem lets passengers connect up to 10 devices to the Wi-Fi network. If one of them streams music, rest assured it will play through a Harman sound system.

The 2019 Ford F-150 Limited — and the rest of the F-150 lineup — will arrive in showrooms nationwide in the coming months. Ford will release pricing information closer to the truck’s on-sale date. To add context, the 2018 Limited starts at $61,360 (about $33,655 more than the base model) before adding options.