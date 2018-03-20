Mercedes’ new C-Class coupe packs up to 385 horsepower and a 10-inch touchscreen

Share

Just a few weeks after the updated C-Class sedan debuted at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, the refreshed 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class coupe and convertible will make their public debuts at the 2018 New York Auto Show. Both body styles go on sale in the United States later this year.

Like the sedan, the 2019 C-Class coupe and convertible are refreshed versions of the existing models, rather than full redesigns. That’s immediately apparent from the exteriors, which don’t look all that different from the 2018 models. But there are some notable changes under the skin.

In New York, Mercedes will unveil the base C300 and midrange Mercedes-AMG C43 versions of both the coupe and convertible; expect range-topping Mercedes-AMG C63 versions to arrive at a later date. The C300 is aimed at the Audi A5 and BMW 430i, while the C43 takes on the Audi S5 and BMW 440i.

Engine choices carry over from the sedan, meaning the C300 gets a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 255 horsepower (an increase of 14 hp from 2018) and 273 pound-feet of torque, while the AMG C43 uses a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 that produces 385 hp (an increase of 23 hp) and 384 lb-ft. Both models come with nine-speed automatic transmissions, and a choice of rear-wheel drive or 4Matic all-wheel drive.

The 2019 C300 coupe will do 0 to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds, according to Mercedes, while the convertible requires 6.1 seconds (6.2 seconds with 4Matic). Mercedes says the hotter AMG C43 coupe will do the deed in 4.5 seconds, while the convertible takes 4.6 seconds. All versions are electronically limited to 130 mph.

On the tech front, the C-Class coupe and convertible get a standard 10.25-inch central display screen although, as in many lower-level Mercedes models, the screen looks cheaply tacked on top of the dashboard. An optional 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is new for 2019 as well. Like the C-Class sedan, the coupe and convertible get an array of driver-assist features, including Distronic (maintains a set distance and speed relative to the car in front), Active Steering Assist (helps keep the car centered in its lane), autonomous emergency braking, and compatibility with vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication systems.

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class coupe and convertible will hit U.S. showrooms by the end of this year. Pricing will be announced closer to the launch date.