Digital Trends
Cars

BMW continues to define the concept of style over substance with the 2020 X6

Stephen Edelstein
By
1 of 10
2020 bmw x6 suv coupe
2020 bmw x6 suv coupe
2020 bmw x6 suv coupe
2020 bmw x6 suv coupe
2020 bmw x6 suv coupe
2020 bmw x6 suv coupe
2020 bmw x6 suv coupe
2020 bmw x6 suv coupe
2020 bmw x6 suv coupe
2020 bmw x6 suv coupe

More than a decade ago, BMW decided to try combining the styling of a coupe with the high-riding chassis of an SUV. The result was the BMW X6, which featured a low roofline that gave it a distinct look at the expense of passenger and cargo space. Removing the utility from a sport utility vehicle might seem like a silly idea, but customers loved the X6. It spawned an entire class of vehicles that now includes the smaller BMW X4 and a handful of imitators. So can the redesigned 2020 BMW X6 prove that the original is still the best?

As with the previous two generations, the 2020 BMW X6 is an X5 with a squashed roof. BMW seems to have made more of an effort to blend the rest of the exterior with the altered roof this time around, though. The 2020 X6 has a more muscular overall appearance than its predecessors, with more distinctive rear-end styling The new model is slightly longer and wider than the outgoing version, with a longer wheelbase, but also lower to the ground.

At launch, the 2020 BMW X6 will be available with two engine options. The base 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six produces 335 horsepower and 330 pound-feet of torque — increases of 33 hp and 35 lb.-ft. over the previous-generation six-cylinder X6, according to BMW. An eight-speed automatic is the only available transmission, but buyers can choose between rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. BMW expects the rear-wheel drive X6 sDrive40i model to do 0 to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds, while the all-wheel drive xDrive40i is 0.1 second slower. Both models are electronically limited to 130 mph, or 155 mph with optional performance tires.

The X6 M50i model gets a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8, producing 523 hp and 553 lb.-ft. Those are increases of 78 hp and 74 lb.-ft. over the equivalent previous-generation model, according to BMW. Like the six-cylinder models, the M50i is available only with an eight-speed automatic. All-wheel drive is mandatory as well. The M50i will do 0 to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds, with the same top-speed limitations as the six-cylinder models, according to BMW. That makes the M50i the quickest X6 variant, until the inevitable X6 M model arrives.

The X6 is a big, heavy vehicle, but it can be equipped with a variety of tech features to help it handle twisty roads. It gets standard Dynamic Damper Control adaptive suspension, and a self-leveling air suspension system will be available as an option. The optional Dynamic Handling Package adds Active Roll Stabilization, which uses electric motors to compensate for body roll, and all-wheel steering. The X6 xDrive40i model can also be equipped with an off-road package, which adds driving modes for snow, sand, gravel, or rocks.

For less extreme driving conditions, the X6 also gets the Backup Assistant feature previously seen on the X7. It can remember the path the X6 has taken for up to 50 yards, and automatically retrace it. The X6 also gets adaptive cruise control that works up to 130 mph, and can automatically set off from a stop after the car has been stationary for up to 30 seconds. BMW’s latest iDrive infotainment system pairs a 12.3-inch central display screen with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, all controllable using a combination of analog buttons, voice control, and gesture controls.

Production of the 2020 BMW X6 begins in Spartanburg, South Carolina, this August, but the SUV won’t be in showrooms until November. Pricing starts at $65,295 for the base X6 sDrive40i, while the xDrive40i and M50i models start at $67,595 and $86,645, respectively. All prices include a mandatory $995 destination charge.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
Up Next

Digital Trends Live: iPhone 11 and Nintendo Switch leaks, insect meat, and more
awesome tech you cant buy yet cubo ai feat 321
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Electric surfboards, baby-guarding A.I., and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
2020 mini cooper countryman clubman lineup pricing john works
Cars

Looking to buy a Mini Cooper? It’s about to get more expensive

The 2020 Mini Cooper lineup will see a price hike on every model. Notable changes include more powerful engines for the John Cooper Works variants of the Clubman and Countryman, and a new driver-aid package.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Cars

Think hybrids can’t be sporty? BMW’s Vision M Next is here to prove you wrong

BMW unveiled a concept named Vision M Next that shows what sports cars could look like in the not-too-distant future. It is a plug-in hybrid model with 600-hp, and a driver-focused interior packed with futuristic tech features.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Fastest cars in the world
Cars

Hold on to your butts: These are the fastest cars in the world

Think your car is unbelievably fast? Think again. From wind-cheating bodywork to powerful engines, these cars were designed for the singular pursuit of speed (and it shows).
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 bentley continental gt v8 coupe review feat
Product Review

2020 Bentley Continental GT V8 shows only suckers buy for raw horsepower numbers

The 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8 sits below the flagship W12 model in Bentley’s lineup, but that doesn’t matter from behind the wheel. The V8 version is the better of the two to drive.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Hyundai Palisade
Product Review

The Hyundai Palisade beautifully moves eight people in high-tech comfort

Hyundai takes on the lucrative large-crossover segment with the 2020 Palisade. This value-packed, three-row crossover provides comfortable seating for eight in a spacious, affordable package with lots of modern conveniences and clever tech.
Posted By Byron Hurd
Autonomous car levels
Cars

Everything you need to know about autonomous vehicles

Autonomous vehicles are already driving in cities across the US, and the technology is evolving rapidly. As the pursuit of full autonomy heats up, the differences between companies and strategies becomes more evident.
Posted By Adam Kaslikowski
2019 Nissan Leaf e+
Cars

Electric cars are about to become a bit noisier in the EU

A new EU law means that from today, new electric car models must be fitted with a noise generator to alert cyclists, pedestrians, and the visually impaired to their presence. A similar law will go into force in the U.S in 2020.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2018 Nissan Rogue
Cars

Our favorite crossovers blend car capability with SUV utility

Crossovers are the hottest-selling vehicle segment, and that means the market is packed with great options. From frugal subcompacts to high-performance and luxury models, these are the best crossovers available.
Posted By Ronan Glon
bentley continental gt pikes peak international hill climb 2019 breaks production car record
Cars

Bentley Continental GT smashes production-car record at Pikes Peak

Bentley broke the production-car record at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb with its Continental GT. The race to the 14,115-foot summit of Colorado's Pikes Peak is one of the toughest challenges in racing.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Tesla fire China
Cars

Tesla fixes potentially fiery problem with an over-the-air software update

Tesla sent a team of in-house investigators to Shanghai, China, to determined why an early Model S exploded and caught fire. It blamed the fire on a defective battery module, and sent an over-the-air software update to remedy the issue.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Toyota e-Palette concept
Cars

Subaru and Mazda join Toyota’s self-driving car development venture

Five Japanese automakers -- including Subaru and Mazda -- will each invest in a self-driving car joint venture started by Toyota and SoftBank. The goal of the venture, dubbed Monet, is to develop mobility services around self-driving cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
bentley exp 100 gt zero emission concept car teaser
Cars

Bentley will celebrate its 100th birthday with a zero-emission concept car

Bentley will celebrate its 100th birthday on July 10 with the unveiling of a new concept car. The Bentley EXP 100 GT will have a zero-emission powertrain, likely previewing an upcoming production model.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 audi s8 news specs performance
Cars

2020 Audi S8 packs twin-turbocharged V8 muscle into a discreet form

The 2020 Audi S8 is the performance version of Audi's A8 luxury flagship. It gets a twin-turbocharged V8 engine and mild-hybrid system, along with all-wheel steering and a clever air suspension system.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein