Digital Trends
Cars

The Chrysler Voyager returns as a minivan for budget-conscious families

Stephen Edelstein
By
1 of 8
2020 chrysler voyager is a bargain basement minivan
2020 chrysler voyager is a bargain basement minivan
2020 chrysler voyager is a bargain basement minivan
2020 chrysler voyager is a bargain basement minivan
2020 chrysler voyager is a bargain basement minivan
2020 chrysler voyager is a bargain basement minivan
2020 chrysler voyager is a bargain basement minivan
2020 chrysler voyager is a bargain basement minivan

If you’re a child of the ’90s, there’s a good chance the name Voyager means something to you. Two decades ago, Star Trek: Voyager was on the air, and minivans named Voyager were a common sight on the road, first badged as Plymouths, then as Chryslers. But while the starship Voyager eventually made it back to Earth, the Chrysler Voyager became lost in obscurity. Now the Voyager is back for the 2020 model year as Chrysler’s new entry-level minivan nameplate.

The 2020 Chrysler Voyager is not a separate model. It replaces the base L and LX trim levels of the Chrysler Pacifica, with similar levels of equipment. The base Voyager L comes standard with a 7.0-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The six-speaker audio system sounds pretty basic, but does include active noise cancellation to help mask unpleasant road noises. The Voyager LX model adds satellite radio and in-floor storage bins. An optional SafetyTec Group package adds park assist, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross traffic alert, but the Voyager misses out on autonomous emergency braking, which is being added to the Pacifica for the 2020 model year.

The Voyager gets standard seven-row seating, but Chrysler’s clever Stow ‘n’ Go system is only listed as available on the fleet-only LXi trim level. The LXi, which also adds features like leatherette seats, remote start, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror, won’t be available in dealerships. Stow n’ Go, which is standard on gasoline versions of the Chrysler Pacifica, allows seats to fold into cavities in the floor to create a larger, flat cargo area.

The Voyager’s sole engine option is the familiar Chrysler Pentastar V6, making 287 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. The V6 is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission with front-wheel drive. The same engine is used in the Pacifica, but that higher-level model is also available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The only plug-in hybrid minivan on the market, the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid (Chrysler doesn’t use “plug-in” in the official name) boasts 32 miles of electric-only range.

Chrysler said the Voyager was designed with budget-conscious buyers in mind, but declined to specify a price. It’s likely that the Voyager will be priced close to the $28,730 of a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica L. Chrysler has sold more than 14.6 million minivans since 1983, which the automaker claims is twice as many as any other manufacturer. The Chrysler brand has become reliant on minivan sales, as the aging 300 sedan is its only other product. But interest in minivans has decreased as families have migrated to SUVs.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The fastest cars in the world
2019 Ford F-150 Raptor
Cars

It’s tough to buy a fully American-made car, but here’s 15 that come close

In the age of global supply chains, tariffs, and multinational companies, what does it mean to be American-made? The traditional answers no longer apply, and the vehicles with the most American content may surprise you.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
bmw vision m next concept previews the sports car of 2020s dt 17
Cars

BMW is planning high-performance hybrids, as well as hot-rodded EVs

BMW development chief Klaus Fröhlich told Digital Trends he thinks the company's M division will release a high-performance hybrid after 2025. In the meantime, it will focus on leveraging the benefits of plug-in hybrid tech to boost…
Posted By Ronan Glon
Drive.ai Texas image
Cars

Apple buys Drive.ai and shifts its autonomous car plans into high gear

Apple has cracked open its massive war chest to purchase a self-driving car startup named Drive.ai. The four-year old, Californian company was about to shut down and lay off its 90 employees.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Rolls-Royce Sweptail
Cars

From Rolls-Royce to Lamborghini, these are the most expensive cars in the world

If you recently discovered an oil reserve in your backyard, you probably have some extra cash to spend. Look no further, because we’ve rounded up the most expensive cars in the world.
Posted By Ronan Glon
worlds fastest tractor jcb fastrac 8000 world s
Cars

Here’s the technology that helped create the world’s fastest tractor

British heavy equipment manufacturer JCB has built the world's fastest tractor, with a little help from the Williams Formula One team. The tractor surpassed 100 mph at a British airfield.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
audi sq8 tdi diesel performance suv
Cars

Audi’s 429-horsepower SQ8 TDI proves diesels don’t have to be slow

The Audi SQ8 TDI is a sportier version of the Audi Q8 SUV. Its diesel powertrain means the SQ8 TDI won't come to the United States, but it will give European buyers a new performance SUV option.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 bentley continental gt v8 coupe review feat
Product Review

2020 Bentley Continental GT V8 shows only suckers buy for raw horsepower numbers

The 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8 sits below the flagship W12 model in Bentley’s lineup, but that doesn’t matter from behind the wheel. The V8 version is the better of the two to drive.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
self flying taxi cora
Cars

Flying taxis: Kitty Hawk and Boeing team up on urban mobility

The day when we can hop into a compact, electric, autonomous flying machine to zip across town edged a little closer this week when Boeing announced a new partnership with Kitty Hawk, a startup that's working on such an aircraft.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
a big rig just hit 55 mph on florida highway without anyone in the cab starsky robotics
Cars

A big rig just hit 55 mph on a Florida highway without anyone in the cab

A big rig recently motored along the Florida Turnpike at 55 mph without anyone behind the wheel. Fortunately, it was part of a carefully controlled test drive that involved autonomous technology as well as a remote driver.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
bmw power bev electric car test mule is a 720 hp 5 series rg prototype 1
Cars

This supercar-beating EV test mule wants you to think it’s a normal BMW 5 Series

BMW turned a 5 Series into one of the most powerful cars it has ever made, and it's using this prototype to test electric car components. Its drivetrain is made up of regular-production parts, like the motors that will power the iX3.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 audi q7 gets updated styling and tech
Cars

2020 Audi Q7 gets a face-lift, updated infotainment system, mild-hybrid tech

The 2020 Audi Q7 gets a handful of updates, incorporating tech from other recent Audi models. Audi's three-row family hauler gets revised styling and an MMI infotainment system from the Q8, as well as 48-volt mild-hybrid tech.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 ford f series super duty tremor off road package
Cars

2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty Tremor is as unstoppable as an earthquake

Among many updates for the new model year, the 2020 Ford F-Series Duty gets a new Tremor off-road package. Additions like 35-inch tires, new dampers, and a locking rear differential add more rock-crawling capability to Ford's trucks.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
vws new carsharing service aims to be a little different from the rest volkswagen weshare launched in berlin as full electric
Cars

VW’s new carsharing service aims to be a little different from the rest

VW has entered the carsharing market with the launch of its WeShare service in Berlin, Germany. Hoping to appeal to environmentally minded folks, it's the first such service to offer a fleet made up entirely of electric vehicles.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Fastest cars in the world
Cars

Hold on to your butts: These are the fastest cars in the world

Think your car is unbelievably fast? Think again. From wind-cheating bodywork to powerful engines, these cars were designed for the singular pursuit of speed (and it shows).
Posted By Ronan Glon