Cars

Why Ford chose a dual-clutch transmission for the Shelby GT500 Mustang

Stephen Edelstein
By
2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

The 2020 Ford Shelby GT500 Mustang develops 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet of torque. To harness that power, Ford chose a seven-speed, dual-clutch transmission from Tremec. Ahead of the GT500’s launch, Ford explained why it chose this transmission, and how the dual-clutch gearbox allows the GT500 to go from zero to 100 mph and back to zero again in 10.6 seconds.

Ford opted not to offer a manual transmission on the GT500, the most powerful road-legal vehicle the Detroit automaker has ever unleashed. Chevrolet and Dodge offer clutch-less transmission options for the most powerful versions of the Camaro and Challenger, respectively, but they are conventional torque-converter automatics. Those transmissions are less complicated than dual-clutch gearboxes, which are used in high-end performance cars from the likes of Porsche, but Ford engineers felt a dual-clutch transmission offered a greater range of performance.

“In many ways, this is like having two transmissions in one,” Pat Morgan, Ford Performance powertrain manager, said in a statement. “On one hand, it enables performance at the outer reaches of straight-line quickness with minimal torque interruption, yet provides an incredible amount of finesse and control in track environments for maximum stability and predictability at the limits of acceleration.”

A dual-clutch transmission is exactly what it sounds like. When shifting, it uses individual clutches to disengage one gear while simultaneously engaging the next. These clutches are operated by a computer, not by the driver’s foot, as in a manual transmission. This makes for super-quick shifts: Ford claims the GT500’s transmission can upshift in 80 milliseconds in sport mode. That minimizes the delay in putting the 5.2-liter supercharged V8 engine’s power to the ground.

But speed is only part of the equation, according to Morgan. The transmission’s control system is programmed to behave differently depending on the situation, he said, emphasizing smoothness as well as speed. Rough shifts can be a weak point of dual-clutch transmissions, so we’ll have to wait for some seat time in the GT500 to see if Ford was able to pull that off.

The GT500 has five drive modes that affect transmission behavior. “Normal” mode is designed for everyday driving, while “sport” mode cuts shift times by 20 percent for more aggressive driving. “Track” and “drag” modes were designed for use on road courses and drag strips, respectively. The GT500 also features driver-selectable launch control, as well as an “always-on” feature that provides background assistance to keep the driver from roasting the tires at every stoplight. As with other versions of the Mustang, the GT500 also gets line lock, which locks to the front brakes to allow effortless burnouts.

The 2020 Ford Shelby GT500 Mustang should hit showrooms later this year. Pricing should be somewhere north of the current Shelby GT350, which starts at around $60,000.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best SUVs for 2019
Up Next

Surface Studio 3: Everything we know about Microsoft's next all-in-one
2020 Lamborghini Huracán Evo Spyder
Product Review

New tech makes Lamborghini’s entry-level roadster even more compelling

Borrowing hardware from the track-focused Huracán Performante while adding a few new tricks to the repertoire, the Huracán Evo Spyder epitomizes the modern open-top supercar experience.
Posted By Bradley Iger
2019 Hyundai Elantra GT
Product Review

Hyundai's handsome Elantra GT N-Line is simple, affordable fun

The 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line doesn’t reinvent the hatchback game, it plays it well. Boasting suspension upgrades and a 201-hp turbocharged engine, it’s a surprisingly entertaining daily driver.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
ford buys quantum signal to aid self driving car development argo ai fusion autonomous prototype in detroit
Cars

Ford’s latest acquisition will help boost the development of self-driving cars

Ford has acquired Michigan-based Quantum Signal to help continue development of self-driving cars. Quantum Signal's experience with simulation will help in this area, according to Ford.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
base 2020 porsche 911 carrera breaks cover with 379 horsepower 7
Cars

2020 Porsche Carrera will be the cornerstone of the new 911 family

Porsche revealed the standard variant of the 911 that the rest of the range will be built on. Offered as a coupe and a convertible, the 911 Carrera gets tech features from the Panamera and a flat-six engine turbocharged to 379 horsepower.
Posted By Ronan Glon
french startup transition one launches ev conversion kit for old diesel cars 2007 renault twingo
Cars

This $5,600 kit can give old diesel cars an all-electric makeover

A French startup has developed a kit that retrofits older cars with electric powertrains. The startup hopes to perform up to 4,000 electric conversions a year, but so far it's only focusing on the European market.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
amazon deals echo ring security fire and kindle auto 1
Cars

These vehicle accessories will make Alexa your new ride-or-die

How do you install Alexa in your car? It's easier than you think. You can purchase an accessory that allows you to use Alexa in your car and the process of installing the device can take less than 10 minutes.
Posted By Alina Bradford
awesome tech you cant buy yet sonny portable bidet feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Folding ebikes and ‘the iPod of bidets’

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
bose explains the 2020 chevrolet corvettes 14 speaker sound system performance series for corvette
Cars

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette’s performance influenced its sound system

Bose has worked with Chevrolet to develop sound systems for the Corvette since 1984, but the 2020 model presented a new challenge due to its unprecedented midengined layout. It nonetheless packs up to 14 speakers.
Posted By Ronan Glon
lyft launches its first app based scooter service denver
Cars

There’s a hidden environmental cost to renting electric scooters to get around

Electric scooters are touted as an environmentally-friendly way to get around town, but a new study suggests that they might be worse for climate change than the transportation methods they’re replacing.
Posted By Emily Price
vanmoof says its bike is impossible to steal we stole it vanmoofbike 1
Cars

We were wrong. VanMoof ebikes aren’t that easy to steal. Here’s what happened

Digital Trends ran a story about the VanMoof S2 ebike entitled “This $3,000 ebike is allegedly impossible to steal. We stole it in 60 seconds.” Digital Trends is retracting our original story after an extensive editorial review.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
razer nio limited edition electric suv 3
Cars

Razer teams up with Nio to roll out limited-edition electric SUV

Razer and Nio teamed up for the Nio ES6 Night Explorer Limited Edition, integrating Razer's design into the Nio ES6 Performance Edition. Only 88 units of the electric SUV will be manufactured.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Tesla Dog Mode
Cars

Tesla squashes Dog Mode bug that could have let cars get too hot

Tesla recently rolled out an over-the-air update to fix a worrying Dog Mode bug that had the potential to let a car's interior become too hot. Dog Mode launched in April as a way to keep the car cool if the owner had to hop out.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
the boring company
Emerging Tech

Elon Musk’s Boring Company plans to tunnel beneath another country

Elon Musk wants to tunnel beneath China. It’s OK, it’s nothing sinister. Rather, it’s part of a plan to take his Boring Company's subterranean transportation efforts beyond the U.S.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
flyboard air inventor plans daring 20 mile flight over water this week franky zapata
Cars

Flyboard Air inventor plans to unveil 250-mph flying sports car by 2020

After designing a hoverboard and crossing the English Channel with it, Franky Zapata plans to develop a flying car capable of cruising at up to 250 mph. The 40-year-old Frenchman has already started testing prototypes.
Posted By Ronan Glon