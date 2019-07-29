Cars

2020 Porsche Carrera will be the cornerstone of the new 911 family

Ronan Glon
By
1 of 12
base 2020 porsche 911 carrera breaks cover with 379 horsepower 1
base 2020 porsche 911 carrera breaks cover with 379 horsepower 2
base 2020 porsche 911 carrera breaks cover with 379 horsepower 3
base 2020 porsche 911 carrera breaks cover with 379 horsepower 4
base 2020 porsche 911 carrera breaks cover with 379 horsepower 5
base 2020 porsche 911 carrera breaks cover with 379 horsepower 6
base 2020 porsche 911 carrera breaks cover with 379 horsepower 7
base 2020 porsche 911 carrera breaks cover with 379 horsepower 8
base 2020 porsche 911 carrera breaks cover with 379 horsepower 9
base 2020 porsche 911 carrera breaks cover with 379 horsepower 10
base 2020 porsche 911 carrera breaks cover with 379 horsepower 11
base 2020 porsche 911 carrera breaks cover with 379 horsepower 12

Porsche revealed a small piece of a big puzzle when it released the eighth-generation 911 during the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. Now, the German firm provided us with two additional pieces by introducing the entry-level 911 Carrera and its convertible variant online a few months before they’re scheduled to reach American showrooms.

The 2020 911 Carrera is significant, because it’s the foundation that the rest of the range will be built on for years to come. It shares its twin-turbocharged, 3.0-liter flat-six engine with the newly minted 2020 911 Carrera S, but its output drops to 379 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 331 pound-feet of torque. The six spins the rear wheels through an eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. While Porsche has pledged to keep the manual transmission alive for as long as possible, a stick won’t be available at launch.

“Manual transmission availability for the 992-generation 911 will be announced at a later point in time. It is planned for American-spec cars,” a company spokesperson told Digital Trends via email.

The 911 takes 4.0 seconds flat to reach 60 mph from a stop, while the convertible performs the same task in 4.2 seconds. Top speed checks in at 182 and 180 mph, respectively. You can tell whether it’s a Carrera or a Carrera S by looking at its exhaust tips. The base model has two rectangular exhaust tips, while the S comes with four round ones. That’s the only major visual difference between the two variants, according to Porsche.

It’s the same story inside, where most of the Carrera’s interior bits and tech features come straight from above. That means it’s more digital than ever before. It receives many of the features we’ve come to appreciate while driving the Cayenne and the Panamera, including an instrument cluster made up of two large, driver-configurable screens positioned on either side of an analog tachometer. The center stack is dominated by a 10.9-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system. It has gorgeous graphics, is intuitive to use, and offers online navigation with real-time traffic information.

On sale now across the United States, the 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet carries a base price of $110,200, a figure that represents a nearly $13,000 increase over its hardtop counterpart. Both cars might make an appearance at the 2019 Frankfurt Auto Show in September, and they’ll begin to reach showrooms in early 2020.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Honda HR-V vs. Honda CR-V: The differences explained
Up Next

Amazon slashes the price on these UE Boom Speakers by up to 52%
2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe prototype
Product Review

The 2 Series Gran Coupe is a true BMW in a pint-sized wrapper

BMW is expanding its lineup with a model called 2 Series Gran Coupe. It's a fastback positioned below the 3 Series as the automaker's entry-level model, and it's aimed at young motorists who want a blend of style, practicality, and tech.
Posted By Ronan Glon
chevrolet corvette c8 convertible and c8r race car confirmed in new video teaser screenshot
Cars

Convertible, race car versions of 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray coming this fall

A new Chevrolet Corvette convertible and race car are on the way. These variants of the mid-engine 2020 Corvette Stingray will be unveiled this fall, Chevy confirmed with a short teaser video.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 audi s6 us specs and pricing
Cars

2020 Audi S6 sedan with performance-enhancing mild-hybrid tech will come to U.S.

The 2020 Audi S6 sedan boasts a mild-hybrid powertrain making 444 horsepower, and Audi promises greater responsiveness thanks to an electric compressor. The S6 is a sportier version of the Audi A6 sedan.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
mid engined chevrolet corvette news rumors specs 2020 stingray
Cars

Chevrolet lets 2020 Corvette buyers customize an unusual aspect of their car

Chevrolet completely reinvented the Corvette Stingray for the 2020 model year. While the first seven generations of the car came with a front-mounted engine, the eighth-generation model switches to a mid-engined layout.
Posted By Ronan Glon
dot designated proving grounds automated vehicles route 101 california ventura highway 1200x0
Cars

Ford, Honda, BMW, and Volkswagen reach deal with California on emissions

Four major automakers have reached a deal with California accepting the state's right to set its own, stricter, emissions standards. The Trump administration has indicated it wants to strip California of this right.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
assistive truck driving technology in action screen shot 2019 07 26 at 15 52 10
Emerging Tech

Smart assistive driving tech allows one truck driver to control multiple trucks

Connected vehicle company Peloton Technology has developed assistive driving tech that allows one driver to control multiple trucks at the same time. Here's why it could be so useful.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
how electric cars will change car design mercedes benz f 015 feat
Cars

How and why electric vehicles will change the way cars look

While there are more electric cars on the road than ever before, they’re very much still a novelty. But as you may have noticed, EVs look different than your traditional car. Here are several ways EVs are changing car design.
Posted By Ed Oswald
pickman electric pickup truck arrives from china with 800 price tag 1
Cars

You can buy an electric pickup truck today if you’re willing to downsize

The electric pickup truck segment is heating up, but an unknown Chinese automaker has beaten the big guys to the punch. Kind of, anyways. The Pickman is a golf cart-like pickup with a 25-mph top speed and a 2,200-pound payload.
Posted By Ronan Glon
5g in monaco with huawei interview testing ab feat
Mobile

Exclusive: How the Monaco Grand Prix inspired the country to win the 5G race

The Monaco F1 Grand Prix inspired Monaco to become the world's first country to have complete 5G coverage, which it achieved in a very short time with partner Huawei. Digital Trends has tried it out.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Cars

Want the best car charger? Hit the road, Jack, with one of our favorites

Everyone knows the market is flooded with chargers, but few of them balance style with functionality. Thankfully, we've rounded up the best, whether you use an iPhone or Android device.
Posted By Will Nicol
Waymo Jaguar I-Pace
Computing

Google’s DeepMind is training Waymo’s self-driving cars like StarCraft II bots

Google's DeepMind and Waymo are teaming up to train the neural networks of self-driving cars. The partnership is using population-based training, which was created to speed up the learning process of computers playing StarCraft II.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
tesla wants youtube on touchscreens touchscreen
Cars

Teslas will soon be able to stream Netflix and Hulu, Elon Musk says

Soon you might be able to binge-watch your favorite show while in your Tesla -- provided your Tesla is parked. Tesla founder Elon Musk announced via tweet that the ability to stream Netflix and Hulu through the car’s display is on its…
Posted By Emily Price
awesome tech you cant buy yet voyager kettle feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Collapsible coffee kettles and tiny robotic arms

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
walmart forms partnership with gatik for autonomous deliveries van
Cars

Robo-van trial helps Walmart with grocery deliveries, but not to your door

Like a growing number of companies, retail giant Walmart appears keen to incorporate autonomous vehicles into its shipping operations. Its latest trial involves using driverless vehicles for so-called "middle-mile" deliveries.
Posted By Trevor Mogg