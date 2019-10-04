Honda hasn’t announced the changes it will make to the Ridgeline for the 2020 model year yet, but a dealership in Louisiana might have ruined its surprise. Honda of Covington revealed the crossover-based truck will enter the next model year after receiving a comprehensive suite of updates that includes a restyled front end, and an available hybrid powertrain.

The dealership wrote it expects the Ridgeline will receive a gasoline-electric option made up of a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, and a pair of electric motors. While it doesn’t list technical specifications, the setup it described sounds just like what Honda offers on the Accord, and on the CR-V. It makes 212 horsepower in both cars, but it might offer more in the Ridgeline. To add context, the current truck’s 3.5-liter V6 delivers 280 hp.

Honda of Covington also noted the 2020 Ridgeline will offer Wi-Fi support, which isn’t news; the 2019 model is already available with a built-in Wi-Fi hot spot. The Honda Sensing suite of electronic driving aids will continue to include forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control.

The tech updates will be complemented by a new-look design, according to the same dealer. The changes will bring tweaked headlights, and a restyled grille. From the driver’s seat, motorists will be able to tell the 2020 Ridgeline from the 2019 model thanks to an updated instrument cluster. Expect improvements in the infotainment department, too.

Digital Trends learned from a Honda representative that the changes outlined by the store aren’t official, so we’re taking this information with a grain of salt. While dealers normally find out about new and updated models before the public and the press, it’s uncommon for them to leak information, especially when it outlines big changes like the aforementioned hybrid powertrain. The second-generation Ridgeline is due for a mid-cycle redesign, however, and adding a hybrid option makes sense, because it would bring the truck in line with Honda’s electrification strategy.

Honda of Covington didn’t reveal when the updated Ridgeline will make its debut, and the Japanese firm hasn’t announced plans to give the truck a mid-cycle update. If the information is accurate, the 2020 Ridgeline will make its official debut in the coming weeks, and it will arrive in showrooms shortly after.

