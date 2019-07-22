Cars

2020 Lincoln Aviator adaptive suspension scans the road for potholes

Stephen Edelstein
By

Lincoln is trying to move on from selling gussied-up Fords to making genuine luxury vehicles, so it’s focusing on one of the most important aspects of a luxury car: Ride quality. Lincoln’s new adaptive suspension system, debuting in the 2020 Aviator SUV, is one of the most sophisticated the brand has ever offered. It’s so smart, it can scan the road ahead for potholes and bumps and adjust settings accordingly.

The Aviator boasts an adaptive suspension system with optional air springs, which isn’t unusual in the luxury segment these days. The system relies on 12 sensors to monitor things like body motion, acceleration, and braking, as well as road conditions. They take readings 500 times per second and adjust suspension settings up to 100 times per second, according to Lincoln.

The way the Aviator’s suspension system uses data is what sets it apart. A “pothole mitigation” feature detects when a wheel is about to hit a pothole, and stiffens the shock absorber on that wheel to limit the distance it drops into the hole. That, in turn, lessens the severity of the impact.

The Aviator also gets a feature called “road preview,” which uses a front-facing camera mounted near the top of the windshield to read the road surface. It can scan nearly 50 feet ahead, detecting speed bumps, frost heaves, and other undulations between 2.0 inches and 8.0 inches in height, according to Lincoln. It then adjusts the suspension in order to keep the ride as smooth as possible, Lincoln claims.

Like other vehicles equipped with air springs, the Aviator can kneel while stationary — like a bus — to make entry/exit or the loading and unloading of cargo easier. At speeds above 70 mph, the Aviator hunkers down in “aero height” to improve aerodynamic efficiency. It’s unlikely that the average Aviator owner will take their vehicle off road, but the SUV does have a “deep conditions” mode that jacks up the ride height to clear obstacles.

The 2020 Lincoln Aviator shares a basic platform with the 2020 Ford Explorer, but Lincoln is working hard to differentiate it from the Ford. In addition to the adaptive suspension system, the Aviator also gets a model-specific plug-in hybrid powertrain making 450 horsepower, as well as a more upscale interior. As with the 2020 Lincoln Navigator, Aviator drivers can also use a smartphone in place of a traditional key fob. The 2020 Lincoln Aviator goes on sale later this summer, with pricing to be announced closer to launch.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
Up Next

How to convert FLAC to MP3
2020 Alpina B7 review
Product Review

The 2020 Alpina B7 is a BMW 7 Series crossed with a bullet train

Alpina began making hot-rodded BMWs years before anyone heard of an M5. Digital Trends traveled to scenic Bavaria to put the B7, its flagship model, through its paces on a variety of roads.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 porsche taycan price performance range prototype 1
Cars

Hooked on gas? Porsche is about to give you a good reason to go electric

Porsche's Mission E concept won't change much as it transitions to a production model named Taycan that's scheduled to arrive in 2019. That means the sedan will keep the sleek design and its 800-volt charging system.
Posted By Ronan Glon
best cars for camping car
Cars

Built-in coolers, tents, and kitchenettes make these the best cars for camping

For a successful camping trip, you’ll need a tent, s’mores, and some quality humans to share them with. A good car can transform the entire experience, though, so we’re counting down 15 of the best cars for camping.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
Jeep Wrangler
Cars

AWD vs. 4WD: What’s the difference between the two and which is right for you?

Although four-wheel drive (4WD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) are related, they are actually quite different in how they operate. Here, we talk about the fundamental differences between the two systems, and what it means for you as a driver.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Stephen Edelstein
ubers in car shopping service now sells way more than just snacks cargo uber
Mobile

Uber’s in-car shopping service now sells way more than just snacks

The Cargo Box launched in 2018 to offer Uber drivers an easy way to sell snacks and drinks to riders. The service is now expanding to include lots more items, including tech products and travel accessories.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
volkswagen golf sportwagen and alltrack will retire in 2019 large 8762
Cars

The last two affordable station wagons in America are about to retire

Volkswagen confirmed it will stop making the Golf Sportwagen and the Golf Alltrack by the end of 2019. Both station wagons are at the end of their life cycle, but they won't be replaced because they compete in a shrinking segment of the…
Posted By Ronan Glon
Formula E 2019
Cars

Formula E races aren’t just exciting, they’re driving EV tech into the future

Formula E made its annual trip to the Big Apple, showing just how far the all-electric racing series has come. The cars are faster, and the racing is closer, but the tailpipe emissions are still at zero.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
the lexus lf 1 limitless concept previews a new direction for flagship crossover 2018 detroit 12
Cars

How Lexus, one of the industry’s hybrid champions, is preparing for the 2020s

Lexus predicts significant shifts will reshape the automotive industry during the 2020s. The hybrid champion is preparing to branch out into electric cars, it's investing in autonomous technology, and it wants to keep focusing on SUVs.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Cadillac CT5
Cars

Cadillac’s new 2020 CT5 sedan lets you Super Cruise across America

The 2020 Cadillac CT5 proves the General Motors-owned luxury brand still cares about sedans. Introduced at the 2019 New York Auto Show, it's optionally available with Cadillac's Super Cruise technology and a lineup of turbocharged engines.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
toyota builds electric golf cart like apm for 2020 tokyo olympics 3
Cars

Toyota’s futuristic golf cart will transport people around at the 2020 Olympics

Toyota is reinventing the golf cart for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. The company designed a vehicle named the Accessible People Mover that will transport visitors, athletes, and staff members from venue to venue.
Posted By Ronan Glon
younger motorists may be banned from night driving in uk safety push london s west end theatres at
Cars

Younger motorists may be banned from night driving in U.K. safety push

The U.K. is considering banning newly qualified motorists from driving at night in a bid to boost safety on its roads. Other measures could include banning passengers under a certain age from traveling with young drivers.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
mid engined chevrolet corvette news rumors specs 2020 stingray
Cars

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette arrives with supercar specs and a bargain price tag

Chevrolet completely reinvented the Corvette Stingray for the 2020 model year. While the first seven generations of the car came with a front-mounted engine, the eighth-generation model switches to a mid-engined layout.
Posted By Ronan Glon
five things to know about the 2020 chevrolet corvette stingray chevrlet ak 3
Cars

The five key things we learned during the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette’s unveiling

Digital Trends attended the mid-engined, 2020 Chevrolet Corvette's unveiling in Los Angeles. Here are five important points that stood out to us after seeing the car in person, and chatting with the people who developed it.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Lunar Roving Vehicle
Cars

The evolution of NASA’s moon buggy is even wilder than where it landed

In 1971, NASA launched the first car to go to the moon. They also sent astronauts to drive it. The further you dig into their design, the more amazing the rovers, which still reside on the moon, become.
Posted By Adam Kaslikowski