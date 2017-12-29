Porsche’s 670-hp Mission E prepares to tussle Tesla for EV dominance

Porsche raised more than a few eyebrows when it confirmed plans to make the all-electric Mission E concept a reality. The Tesla-baiting sedan was so well received by enthusiasts and would-be buyers that the German firm announced not a lot will change as it transitions from a show car to a production model. Recent comments from members of Porsche’s top brass suggest it will hold its own in the performance department, too.

“The external design will be very similar,” promised Porsche CEO Oliver Blume in an earlier interview with Top Gear. Of course, Porsche will have to make a few tweaks to get the Mission E to comply with safety regulations all around the world, so it won’t be exactly identical to the concept.

At launch, the Mission E line-up will include three models rated at 402, 536, and 670 horsepower, respectively. All-wheel drive will come standard, according to Automobile Magazine, and rear-wheel drive could be offered a little later in the production run. The list of extra-cost options will include a limited-slip rear differential. Anything is possible at this point with the not-insignificant exception of an internal combustion engine.

The Mission E will be all-electric, all the time. It will perform the benchmark zero-to-60-mph sprint in 3.5 seconds in its fastest configuration. Top speed will be electronically limited to 155 mph. The battery pack will store enough electricity for about 300 miles of real-world range, according to early estimates, and it will be compatible with Porsche’s novel 800-volt technology.

Unique on the market, the 800-volt charging system will give the battery an 80-percent charge in just 15 minutes — at least theoretically. Porsche concedes that, while bringing an EV with an 800-volt charging system to the market is feasible, it’s a little bit useless unless there’s a vast network of 800-volt charging stations that it can be plugged into. Blume said Porsche is currently talking to government officials in Europe, in the United States, and in China about investing in 800-volt stations. For its part, Porsche is already testing the technology in Berlin. It’s also working on installing six test stations at its American headquarters in Atlanta.

The Mission E is part of Porsche parent company Volkswagen’s attempt to improve its image in the wake of the widely-publicized Dieselgate scandal. Going green will be good for the German economy too, as Porsche expects the sedan’s development will create about 1,000 new jobs at its Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen factory in Germany. The company is notably investing $764 million to build a new paint shop and a new assembly building, and to expand its engine factory to allow production of electric motors.

Camouflaged prototypes are already criss-crossing the globe. We expect the Porsche Mission E to make its public debut at a major auto show either late next year or in early 2019. If our prediction is accurate, the company’s first full-production electric model will arrive in showrooms in time for the 2020 model year. Porsche could later keep the momentum going — and leverage the benefits of economies of scale — by introducing at least one additional electric model that will take the form of an SUV.

In terms of pricing, the Mission E will slot between the Cayenne and the Panamera. It will carry a base price of about $75,000 before incentives are factored in. In other words, it will fight in exactly the same segment as the Tesla Model S.

