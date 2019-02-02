Digital Trends
All U.S. 2020 Toyotas will have a trial subscription to SiriusXM satellite radio

Bruce Brown
Starting this fall with the introduction of its 2020 model year vehicles, all Toyotas sold in the continental U.S. will have SiriusXM satellite radio installed, SiriusXM and Toyota announced in a press release.

The 2020 vehicles will also have a three-month free trial subscription to SiriusXM All Access. The All Access package includes car radio and mobile device streaming content via the SiriusXM app. After the introductory period, Toyota owners and lessors will pay the regular subscription fee.

SiriusXM All Access is the most expensive package, currently $21 a month. The package includes 150 plus channels and SiriusXM video, all streamed to the car radio, plus you can listen to audio content or watch videos online and on the SiriusXM mobile app.

The All Access package includes entertainment, sports, and news programming with commercial-free music, and all NFL, Major League Baseball, and NBA games, NASCAR races, NHL games, PGA Tour events, and college sports. The SiriusXM app has more than 200 content channels and more than 5,000 hours of on-demand content with shows, performances, and interviews.

“Our long-standing relationship with Toyota has helped grow SiriusXM to over 34 million subscribers,” said Christopher Lam, SiriusXM senior vice president and general manager, “and we’re excited that Toyota will now offer even more customers access to all of SiriusXM’s exclusive, award-winning content.”

In previous model years, SiriusXM was available only in select Toyota vehicles. Starting with 2020, Toyota will deliver all U.S. market cars, trucks, and SUVs of all sizes with the satellite radio service hardware pre-installed.

“We are committed to delivering our customers the features and services they want, and because of the strong demand we see for SiriusXM, both from our customers and dealers, we’re making SiriusXM standard across our entire model lineup,” said Steve Basra, Vice President, Connected Technologies for Toyota Motor North America.

The three-month introductory SiriusXM All Access subscription will also be included with all 2020 and later Toyota Certified Pre-Owned cars, trucks, and SUVs.

Toyota and SiriusXM also announced that the two companies agreed to continue their long-term relationship into 2028, which means through the 2027 model year.

Note that the joint announcement includes language that gives both companies a bit of wriggle room in the following sentence, “The expansion is expected to start with 2020 model year vehicles produced in the Fall of 2019.” A lengthy Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 disclosure at the end of the press release refers to “forward-looking statements” and calls out the words “expected to.”

So the plan is that SiriusXM will be included with 2020 Toyotas that come off factory assembly lines in the fall. Besides the uncertainty in terms of an expectation, the statement also means that 2020 Toyotas manufactured before the Fall of 2019 may not have the satellite radio system installed.

