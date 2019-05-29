Digital Trends
Cars

The Skai is a multipurpose flying car powered by hydrogen fuel cells

Stephen Edelstein
By
1 of 6
Alaka'i Technologies Skai
Alaka'i Technologies Skai
Alaka'i Technologies Skai
Alaka'i Technologies Skai (ambulance configuration)
Alaka'i Technologies Skai (cargo configuration)
Alaka'i Technologies Skai

Another startup is joining the long list of companies developing flying cars. Alaka’i Technologies is launching a new craft called the Skai, and like many competitors, Alaka’i plans to use its vehicle as a flying taxi or delivery van. What sets the Skai apart is its power source: Hydrogen fuel cells.

“It’s the cleanest form of energy available on the planet,” Alaka’i board member Dr. Bruce Holmes told Digital Trends regarding the choice of hydrogen. Many competitor designs use batteries, but Alaka’i believes it can achieve a lower environmental impact and better performance from fuel cells, Holmes said. Fuel cells have much greater energy density than batteries, he said, meaning they can store more energy in a given volume. That allows for a reduction in weight without sacrificing operating range. The Skai’s fuel cells are also 99% recyclable, don’t use the rare-earth metals found in lithium-ion batteries, and have a decades-long lifespan, Holmes said. Refueling is also quicker than recharging a battery pack, at under 10 minutes.

Long range and quick refueling times have been touted as perks of hydrogen fuel-cell cars, but producing and distributing hydrogen have proven problematic. Alaka’i will get its hydrogen from renewable sources, such as wind, solar, and hydro-electric, Holmes said. Instead of building a network of permanent fueling stations, Alaka’i plans to refuel its Skai vehicles from trucks, similar to the way airplanes are refueled on the tarmac at airports. That eliminates a major infrastructure headache that is currently plaguing makers of terrestrial fuel-cell vehicles.

The Skai’s fuel cells provide power to electric motors that turn six rotors. That setup gives the Skai the appearance of a giant drone, which is appropriate, as Alaka’i plans to develop an autonomous version after launching the initial human-piloted model. The Skai has room for four passengers and a pilot, and Alaka’i is aiming for a payload capacity of 1,000 pounds and a top speed of 118 mph. On a full tank of hydrogen, the Skai should have a range of 400 miles, or about four hours of flying time, according to Alaka’i.

Alaka’i has four main uses planned for the Skai. A passenger-carrying Skai Cab version will be used as a flying taxi, similar to what Uber and numerous other companies have proposed. The Skai Cargo model will be used as a flying van for so-called “last-mile” deliveries, taking packages short distances to their final destinations. The Skai Med version will be aimed at first responders, while the Skai Craft will be designed for use as personal transportation, either through sales to individual owners or through sharing services.

Upon hearing the phrase “hydrogen-powered aircraft” many people will likely think “Hindenburg.” Regardless of the power source, an aircraft that will spend most of its time flying over populated areas needs safety backups. Holmes claims the Skai can continue flying even if it loses a rotor, and can undertake a powered emergency landing after losing two rotors. The Skai’s hydrogen fuel-cell system is “triple redundant,” according to an Alaka’i press release, and the vehicle is equipped with a parachute.

The Skai needs to complete the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification before it can go into production. Alaka’i is aiming to complete that process by 2020, Holmes said. If it can overcome that hurdle, Alaka’i will still face competition from other startups, as well as established aviation companies like Rolls-Royce and Bell Helicopter, all of which are looking to fill the skies with flying taxis.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
Up Next

Halo: Reach PC beta will be playable in Microsoft stores during E3
2020 Bentley Flying Spur
Cars

Bentley Flying Spur aims to balance old-school luxury with modern agility

Good news, business tycoons! The next-generation Bentley Flying Spur is on its way. The new luxury sedan will get upgrades from the latest Bentley Continental GT, as well as a model-specific all-wheel steering system.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
steelseries apex pro adjustable actuation with oled screen apexpro kv main 001
News

New SteelSeries mechanical keyboards are the first to have adjustable actuation

SteelSeries Apex Pro is the first ever keyboard with adjustable actuation switches allowing for on-the-fly changes depending on the app running. It also has an OLED Smart display for instant notifications from other applications.
Posted By Kizito Katawonga
fortnite week 3 challenges fortnite flying disc toy
Gaming

How to unlock and catch the flying disc toy in this Fortnite weekly challenge

The season 9, week 3 challenges in Fortnite: Battle Royale have arrived and the biggest obstacle tasks players with throwing and catching a flying disc toy. Here's how to unlock the disc and complete this challenge.
Posted By Cody Perez
flying taxi airbus offers first look inside its autonomous vahana aircraft alpha 2
Emerging Tech

Airbus shows off the futuristic interior of its autonomous flying taxi

Airbus has given us the first look inside its single-seat flying taxi. The absence of controls in the Vahana electric aircraft is a reflection of its autonomous capabilities, so you can just sit back and enjoy the ride.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Renault Twingo
Cars

Fiat-Chrysler rattles the car industry by proposing a merger with Renault

Fiat-Chrysler's search for a merger partner may finally be over. The company sent Paris-based Renault a merger proposal that outlines how to group the two companies plus all of their brands and businesses under the same roof to save money.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Simon Pagenaud wins 2019 Indy 500
Cars

How Verizon and Team Penske used 5G to help win the Indy 500

Team Penske, the most successful race team in Indy 500 history, used Verizon 5G in its bid to win the 2019 Indy 500. Modern race cars generate tons of data, and a 5G connection lets teams harvest that data faster.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
tesla is dying and this how it will end fire at dealership in uk
Cars

Tesla is now doomed. Here’s how its EV dream will soon come crashing down

Tesla changed the world when it introduced the Roadster. Without it, the EVs from every major company would not be on sale today. It has also run out of hope of ever surviving.
Posted By Adam Kaslikowski
porsch augmented reality app porsche 911 carerra
Cars

Porsche’s Augmented Reality app lets you see your dream car in the real world

If you can dream it, you can see it -- and even put it in your driveway. The new Porsche Augmented Reality Visualizer App (PARVA) is available now for iOS and Android augmented reality-enabled mobile devices.
Posted By Bruce Brown
intelligent pedestrian crossing system banishes the button crosswalk
Emerging Tech

Intelligent pedestrian crossing system banishes the button

Pressing the button at a signalized crosswalk is no great hardship, but Austrian researchers are adamant there's a better way. By replacing the button with smart technology, its system improves both safety and traffic flow.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Ferrari SF90 Stradale
Cars

Ferrari teases new hybrid supercar ahead of May 29 reveal

Ferrari will launch its latest supercar May 29. The car will feature a hybrid powertrain that's expected to produce over 900 horsepower, and may get all-wheel drive as well. Ferrari needs to make more hybrids to meet stricter emissions…
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Honda Civic Sedan and Coupe
Cars

Honda extends the warranty of select CR-Vs, Civics after finding problem

Consumer Reports said some Honda CR-Vs and Civics sold in the U.S. have an engine problem which lets gasoline seep into the oil system. Honda extended the powertrain warranty of over a million cars to reassure owners.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Bruce Brown
BMW iNext teaser
Cars

BMW gives us a sneak peek at the technology it will release in 2021

BMW released preliminary information about a model called iNext internally. Presented as its technology flagship, the iNext — which might be called i5 — will be entirely electric, partially autonomous, and fully connected.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Ford GT 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans retro liveries
Cars

Ford says au revoir to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with retro GT liveries

The 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans will be the last for the Ford GT, a tribute to the legendary Ford GT40 that won Le Mans four times in the 1960s. The current GT won its class on its first try in 2016 but is winless at Le Mans since then.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
(L to R) Audi S6 TDI, S7 TDI, S6 Avant TDI
Cars

Audi launches sportier diesels in Europe, but don’t expect them in the U.S.

Audi is adding TDI diesel mild-hybrid powertrains to most of its sporty S models in Europe. It aims to boost performance without sacrificing fuel efficiency. Audi parent VW's diesel emissions cheating means they won't come to the U.S.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein