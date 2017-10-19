Eyeing a speed record, Hennessey's Bugatti-blasting Venom F5 arrives November 1

Why it matters to you The Venom F5 is poised to break the production car speed record, potrentially leaving Bugatti in the dust.

On the Fujita tornado-rating scale, an F5 twister is said to have wind speeds exceeding 261 mph. These devastating cyclones can destroy nearly everything in their path and they strike fear into civilians and storm chasers alike. With that in mind, it’s no surprise that the car named after it — the earthshaking, 1,400-horsepower Hennessey Venom F5 — will likely be the fastest car in the world when it comes out. Thankfully, we don’t have long to wait.

Hennessey has announced that its latest world-beating hypercar will be officially unveiled on November 1 at the SEMA show. With the monstrous Bugatti Chiron in its sights, the F5 could achieve a top speed approaching 300 mph.

“I think something in the 290-mph range will be possible,” boss John Hennessey told Top Gear.

The current speed production record was set by Hennessey’s last Venom variation, the Venom GT. Its 270.49 mph run unofficially overtook the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport’s record of 269.86 mph set in 2014 (the Hennessey run was only made in one direction, precluding it from official Guinness honors). With the F5, the Texas-based tuner is pushing the envelope yet again.

To do so, Hennessey fitted a twin-turbo, 1,400hp 7.0-liter V8 onto a 2,900-or-less pound carbon fiber chassis — the vehicle has more aerodynamics than a falcon’s wings. It should be a good for a drag coefficient of less than 4.0, allowing it to slip through the air faster than any car before.

The front end of the F5 looks likes a combination of the Corvette Stingray and Koenigsegg Agera, two cars known for having a bit of brawn to them. The rear, which we see clearly in the video for the first time, looks sculpted, slippery, and downright sexy, and that’s a good thing because that’s all any other car will see if the F5 opens its taps. If Hennessey’s performance claims prove to be accurate (and we really don’t have a reason to doubt him at this point), the F5 should leave the Chiron and just about everything else in the dust. Or this case, the salt at Bonneville.

The Venom F5 will arrive soon with a limited production run of 30 or so cars. Prices are still unconfirmed, but with the added oomph, the F5 should run a little steeper than the $1,200,000 Venom GT.