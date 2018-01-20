Audi has a new Smart Energy Network that uses EVs to help the power grid

If you’re worried about your electric vehicle overloading the electric grid, don’t. At least, if Audi is involved. The German automaker is taking a page out of Tesla’s book and piloting a new project called the Audi Smart Energy Network. The test combines automobile, home, and power supply in order to from an intelligent energy network. In essence, the program will involve stationary storage batteries with solar installations of various sizes. Software will then allocate the solar energy as needed by either the home or the vehicle.

But the real magic happens when this connected home power storage system provides “balancing power.” As Audi explains, these various devices “balance out the fluctuations between power generation and consumption, and stabilize the grid frequency by temporarily storing smaller amounts of energy in stationary units at short notice.” This leads to optimized power consumption, where renewable sources provide a greater proportion of energy, and the power grid provides less.

But this isn’t to say that there’s no involvement from the power grid. As Audi noted, “Over a built-in communication interface, all systems are interconnected to form a virtual power plant, and constitute a smart grid.”

The carmaker hopes that this is just the first step in creating an emission-free mobility solution; one that does not only take cars into consideration.