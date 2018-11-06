Rock hall of famer John Oates takes day off touring to drive 2016 Porsche GT3RS

Share

On this episode of Behind the Wheel, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member John Oates joins us. The quieter half of legendary duo Hall and Oates is a Porsche guy with more than a couple in his garage, so we decided to let him get in the driver’s seat of the 2016 Porsche 911 GT3RS, a 520-horsepower track machine that’s surprisingly comfortable to drive on the streets as well.

With a base price just shy of $190,000, the GT3RS is most at home on the track, where it can hit a top speed of 194 mph, and jumps from 0 to 60 in 3 seconds. The naturally aspirated, horizontally opposed 4.0 liter 6–six-cylinder engine produces power the instant you hit the gas. Both quick and nimble, the track -uned suspension delivers precise control and dynamic feedback.

Digital Trend’s video series, Behind the Wheel, takes you inside some of the fastest, most exotic, and most unique cars on the planet. Join host Tim Wallbridge as he shares his expertise and excitement for cars. You’re along for the ride in modern supercars like the McLaren 720S, American classics including a restomodded ’48 Ford Convertible, and everything in between. Celebrity guests regularly get behind the wheel with Tim and share their favorite car stories.

On what he calls the best day off he’s ever had while on tour, Oates joined host Tim Wallbridge at the 503 Motoring headquarters in Portland, Oregon, for a not so leisurely summer drive. These two Porsche devotees steer the GT3RS around the hilly, twisty roads outside of Portland and reminisce about some of their favorite Porsche stories, including John’s trip to the Porsche Experience in Atlanta.

Bonus car: John takes the 2017 Alfa Romeo 4C Coupe out for a spin. After driving the GT3RS, the Alfa is essentially a $60,000 go-kart. The two rides are worlds apart in design and horsepower, but each is immensely enjoyable.

Tim Wallbridge is the president and founder of 503 Motoring, a luxury and exotic car dealership and customization center in Portland, Oregon. With over 20 years of industry experience, Tim has driven just about every exotic — and not so exotic — car there is. His expertise and down-to-earth attitude show in all of his projects, including hosting Behind the Wheel.