Digital Trends
Cars

BMW M joins the hybrid gas-electric movement with its future cars

Chris Chin
By
2018 BMW M5

It seems everyone’s catching on to electrifying performance models with hybrid technology. Word on the street is that BMW’s renowned M Division will be hopping on the hybrid electrification bandwagon with its performance cars.

This appears to be a growing trend as companies like Lexus even suggested that a gas-electric hybrid lineup is in the future of its performance “F” brand.

“For sure, all M vehicles will be electrified by the end of the next decade,” Frank van Meel, BMW’s M chief, told journalists at Australian-based CarAdvice at a press conference for the updated BMW M5 Competition and M2.

“That’s going to happen step-by-step. The important question is the timing question – what’s the right time for that? If you’re too late then you’re too late, but if you’re too early then you don’t have the ‘straight to the point’ technology,” Van Meel continued. “Look at today’s electrification components, they are quite heavy and, for us as a motorsports company, overall vehicle weight and power-to-weight ratio is key.”

In previous discussions, BMW also predicted that up to 40 percent of its cars produced might be powered by some sort of electrified powertrain by 2025.

As ambitious of a plan that may be, BMW M doesn’t really find itself to be in much of a rush to electrify its models. But it is working rigorously behind the scenes to make sure the technology is there, ready, and dependable to be rolled out into production.

Currently, the company is hard at work developing its fifth-generation architecture. The new platform will enable BMW to provide customer options for powertrains. But it will also increase the availability of electric or hybrid models throughout its lineup as BMW continues to work toward its goal for increased electrification.

BMW is not only developing its own platform — the company is also developing its own electric motor and gearbox combination unit that will serve future hybrid and electric models. By developing its own components from the ground up and not relying on an outside source, BMW is confident that it can build its own technical know-how for these products.

Altogether and said, you can bet that halo models like the BMW M3 and the M5 will be getting electrified in the not-so-distant future.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here's the latest news on the Tesla Model 3, including specs and performance
2018 mercedes amg gt c roadster gmt prod
Product Review

Many cars will make your commute comfy. This one will make it an experience

The GT C is the hottest drop-top in Mercedes-AMG’s portfolio. How does the 550-hp sports car stack up against other topless terrors like the Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet? Read our 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster Review to find out.
Posted By Miles Branman
Porsche Mission E factory teaser
Cars

It’s not just an electric car. The Taycan is an electric Porsche

Porsche's Mission E concept won't change much as it transitions to a production model named Taycan and scheduled to arrive in 2019. That means the sedan will keep the sleek design and its 800-volt charging system.
Posted By Ronan Glon
best convertibles
Cars

Find your place in the sun with the best convertibles

The drop-top segment in the United States is shrinking, but there are still a few great options to choose from. From high performance to off road, to luxury, we've got you covered. Here are the five best convertibles you can buy today.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Tesla Model 3
Cars

As Tesla asks for money back from suppliers, investors go running

Tesla may be ramping up its production schedule for the Model 3, but it's apparently coming with pretty serious costs. Per a Wall Street Journal report, Elon Musk's car company asked suppliers for cash back.
Posted By Lulu Chang
2018 Toyota Prius
Cars

The best hybrid cars save fuel without sacrificing fun

The best hybrid cars are fuel efficient, and all the rage, but which one should you buy? We’ve broken through the noise to let you know the best hybrid, and a few interesting alternatives from different categories.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
best luxury cars
Cars

Reward your senses with one of the best luxury cars on the market

The luxury car segment is booming in the United States, and today's examples are more upscale than ever. From Rolls-Royce and Bentley to Mercedes-Benz and Porsche, here are the best luxury cars you can buy today.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Stephen Edelstein
what we learned 2014 detroit auto show cadillacatscoupereveal
Cars

Detroit Auto Show finally caves to CES, will move to June in 2020

Seeing a steady decrease in eyeballs and attention as CES grows and sucks up everything in its path, the organizers of the Detroit Auto Show have moved the show from January to June starting in 2020 -- and plan to rethink the show entirely.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
waymo orders thousands of chrysler pacifica minivans self driving car softens in pedestrian collison
Cars

Waymo self-driving cars are now covering 25,000 miles a day

Waymo's test fleet of self-driving cars has covered 8 million miles on public roads, and is now driving 25,000 miles a day, according to CEO John Krafcik. Waymo plans to launch an autonomous ridesharing service in Arizona later this year.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein