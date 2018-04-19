Chevrolet now lets you pay for Shell gas right from the driver’s seat

Share

Hate having to fumble for your wallet or plastic payment card just to get some gas in your tank? Chevrolet and Shell know your pain and have developed a solution. In an industry first, Chevrolet and Shell have teamed up to enable payment options right from the comfort of your driver’s seat via Chevrolet’s MyLink “Marketplace” app store.

That means you won’t have to dig out cash or your credit card and insert it into the smelly gas pump when you fill up. All you have to do is press the Shell logo within the Marketplace suite on the car’s infotainment touchscreen, then select the nearest station for fill-up. The app generates an activation code that the user punches in at the pump. Then, all one has to do is begin pumping gas, and the payment is automatically charged using the method on file. And it even keeps track of your Shell Fuel Rewards savings!

Sounds pretty convenient. And although it’s one less step for the user to do outside of the vehicle, one still has to brave the outdoors to actually pump gas into the vehicle. That is, unless you live in a full-service gas station state like New Jersey or Oregon.

“We introduced Marketplace to deliver value, productivity and convenience to our customers,” said Rick Ruskin, Chevrolet’s senior manager for Online Commerce, in an official statement. “Bringing the Shell Pay & Save functionality right on the touchscreen of our vehicles is the latest advancement of this platform, allowing drivers to simply access Fuel Rewards and pay for gas while inside their car.”

The Shell Pay & Save feature joins Chevrolet MyLink Marketplace and other convenient features such as integrated services for ordering at food establishments, dinner reservation assistance, hotel and parking accommodation services, and more.

The in-dash payment system is currently only available through Shell-branded gas stations in select markets. A nationwide rollout is expected over the next several months and will be available on all Chevrolet models from model year 2017 and newer. This feature is only available in the United States.