We’re getting our first look at the all-new 2020 Chevy Silverado

It’s only been a couple months since we got our first look at the 2019 Chevy Silverado, but here to prove that you can never have too much of a good thing is the all-new 2020 Chevy Silverado HD. Because why debut just one year in advance when you can do two? The American carmaker has confirmed that it will actually debut the all-new 2020 Silverado HD sometime in 2019, but to whet our appetite, the company has given us a teaser image.

The heavy-duty truck will actually begin its public road testing sometime “in the near future,” with first production models slated to roll out from Flint, Michigan sometime in the third quarter of 2019. The teaser image also suggests that the Silverado HD will have an updated truck face, including a front and center chrome appliqué between the grille and headlights. There’s also text that spells out “Chevrolet” rather than the traditional logo on the face of the truck.

That said, it might be the case that for higher-end models, the trim will still feature the traditional chevron icon. And while the headlights of the 1500 model are next to the upper part of the grille, the HD’s headlights are below the bisecting grille bar and closer to the lower part of the grille. As it stands, that’s all the information that can be gleaned from the teaser image, and there’s not a whole lot else that is confirmed as of this moment.

As CNET notes, the Silverado HD will likely employ a range of powertrains, including gasoline and diesel V8 engines. There will also likely be single- and dual-rear wheel options, and the truck should feature all of the bells and whistles currently found on the 2019 Silverado. As it stands, the Duramax diesel engine allows for 445 horsepower at 2800 rpm, and 910 lb-ft of torque at 1600 rpm, enabling the truck to tow up to 23,300 pounds. If the HD is more powerful, these numbers could increase even further.

According to Chevrolet, the 2020 HD Silverado will herald the unveiling of “three all-new Silverados in 18 months,” which is a pretty impressive feat, if nothing else. The 1500 model came out in January, while the 4500HD, 5500HD and 6500HD chassis cab models made their debut in in March. The 2500HD and 3500HD should come out in the first six months of 2019.