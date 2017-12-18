Carbon fiber could be the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado’s Ford-fighting secret weapon

In recent updates of their full-size pickup trucks, Ford and Ram have taken some risks with new features and a heavier emphasis on technology, while General Motors has stuck to a more traditional approach. But our first look at the next-generation Chevrolet Silverado indicates GM may be changing things up.

The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado debuted at an event celebrating 100 years of Chevy trucks in Texas, the obvious location for anything truck-related. The new Silverado is less conservatively styled than its predecessor and, naturally for a new vehicle, Chevy is promising performance improvements over its predecessor. But we’ll have to wait until the 2018 Detroit Auto Show next month for full details.

The new Silverado has a very different look from the old one, which looked like it was designed using only a ruler. The new truck has more sculpted bodywork, with rounded wheel wells that bulge out from its flanks. The 2019 Silverado also features a new take on Chevy’s familiar stacked headlights, with a bit of bodywork folded in between the lighting elements. It will be interesting to see if truck buyers dig this new approach to Chevy truck styling.

Under the skin, Chevy promises significant weight savings thanks in part to a new high-strength steel bed frame and “use of mixed materials and advanced manufacturing.” But the automaker didn’t confirm whether it will pull the trigger on a carbon-fiber bed, as has been widely reported. Chevy was also mum on engine options for the new truck.

The version of the 2019 Silverado Chevy unveiled in Texas was the new LT Trailboss trim level. Includes the off-road hardware from the carryover Z71 package, plus a 2-inch suspension lift, giving owners one of the most popular truck modifications right from the factory, with a warranty. The Trailboss will be one of eight trim levels for the 2019 Silverado.

We’ll get full details on the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado in January at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show. Crosstown rival Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is expected to unveil its updated Ram 1500 at the same show, so it looks like Detroit will be a true battle of the trucks this year.