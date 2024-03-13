Save $100 on this Cobra dash cam with rear view camera

If you haven’t purchased from dash cam deals yet, make it a priority because you need to protect yourself in case you’re involved in an accident on the road. It’s highly recommended that you invest in a front and rear dash cam like the Cobra SC 400D, which is on sale from Best Buy with a $100 discount on its original price of $400 so you’ll only have to pay $300 for this smart device. You need to hurry though, as there’s a chance that stocks get sold out soon because of this chance at huge savings.

Why you should buy the Cobra SC 400D dash cam

The Cobra SC 400D dash cam is capable of taking footage at up to 4K Ultra HD resolution, and it comes with a rear-view accessory that enables the primary advantage of front and rear dash cams — recording what happens behind your vehicle in addition to upfront, which will be helpful in determining who’s at fault when there’s a rear-end collision. You also have the option of buying an additional camera for a cabin view, so you can also capture what’s happening inside your car. All of the videos will be stored in the included 32GB microSD card, which you can upgrade if you want more space before you need to start overwriting files.

With Amazon’s Alexa built into the Cobra SC 400D dash cam, you can use voice commands for functions such as playing music and asking for directions, while the dash cam’s companion app will let you access settings such as cloud video management and security features. The Cobra SC 400D can send details and videos to your insurance company when they need an incident report, and it can also send mayday alerts to your emergency contact when you find yourself in a crash.

For your peace of mind while behind the wheel, you need to buy a front and rear dash cam for your car. It’s highly recommended that you take advantage of Best Buy’s offer for the Cobra SC 400D, which you can currently get for just $300 instead of $400. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on the savings of $100 though, so don’t delay your transaction any further — add the Cobra SC 400D dash cam to your cart and check out immediately, or else you may miss out on getting it for cheaper than usual.

