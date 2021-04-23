  1. Deals

Best Prime Day Dash Cam deals

By

Purchasing a car is a huge investment, so you shouldn’t hold back on buying accessories for your vehicle, especially when it comes to security. If your budget’s tight, you should look forward to this year’s Prime Day deals for discounts on car security devices, like car alarms, GPS trackers, and dash cams. Take advantage of the discounts in the upcoming Prime Day dash cam deals, before it’s too late and you find yourself in a situation when a dash cam would have helped immensely.

What Prime Day Dash Cam Deals To Expect

Dash cams record what’s happening in front of you while you drive. Some models also record what’s going on behind your vehicle, and some models even take videos of the inside of your car. This year’s Prime Day dash cam sales will offer discounts on different models of dash cams with varying features, and it’s up to you to choose the device to purchase according to your needs and budget.

What Prime Day Dash Cam Deals We Saw Last Year

Last year’s Prime Day dash cam deals featured some of the devices on Digital Trends’ list of best dash cams, ranging from basic models to the versions that are packed with advanced features. Whether you drive to the office daily, work for a ridesharing company, or just take the car out during grocery runs, there was an offer for you.

Should You Buy a New Dash Cam on Prime Day?

These days, equipping a dash cam on your car is becoming a requirement. The videos taken by these security devices may prove your innocence during road accidents, or help track down the culprits that caused such incidents. For your peace of mind and the safety of your family, you should take advantage of Prime Day dash cam sales.

The Best Dash Cam Deals Happening Now

You’ll enjoy massive savings if you take advantage of Prime Day dash cam deals, but Amazon hasn’t revealed the dates for this year’s edition of the annual shopping event. If you can’t wait for Prime Day, here’s the best dash cam deals that are available right now, so you can improve your car’s security right away.
Expires soon

Cobra SC 200D Dual Front and Rear Dash Cam

$186 $200
With front and rear-facing cameras, the Cobra SC 200D dash cam is a solid bet for capturing moments on the road in 1600p. It also has a built-in GPS to record your route, location, and speed.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Nextbase 322GW Dash Cam

$164 $170
Made with wide-angle lens, this Nextbase dash cam can capture a wide range of scenes as you drive. You can also review videos on its 2.5-inch LCD screen.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

VVCAR 3.0" Triple Dash Cam

$32 $47
VVCar's 3-lens Triple Dash cam has front, rear, and inside cameras. 30% discount with code QWO73UXQ
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Kenwood DRV-A601W 4K Dash Cam

$180 $250
Take your footage to the next level with the Kenwood DRV-A601W 4K dash cam, capable of dishing out breathtaking videos for your on-road montages that'll put regular cameras to shame.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Cobra Dash 2216D Drive HD Dual View 2-Channel Dash Cam

$200 $210
For full protection on the road, install these front and back cameras. The front camera records in 1080p resolution, while the rear camera records in 720p.
Buy at Adorama
Discount with coupon
Expires soon

VAVA VA-VD002 Dual Dash Cam

$135 $150
The Vavu dual dash cam system records videos in 1080p with both cameras, capable of rotating to provide a 360-angle view and parking monitoring, equipped with an HDR Sony sensor for beautiful videos.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

APEMAN C550 Dual Dash Cam

$60 $80
Get front-to-back coverage for your car with the Apeman C550 dual dash cam system, with up to 1080p resolution footage, a GPS, and a built-in G-Sensor.
Buy at Amazon
Extra $10 discount with coupon
Expires soon

Vantrue N2 Pro Uber Dual 1080p Dash Cam

$170 $205
Vantrue's N2 Pro Uber Dual 1080p Dash Cam records your car interior as well as the front view. Save $80 with discount code 8YNZVG96.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Minolta 1080p HD Dash Cam

$40 $50
This Minolta dash cam may be small, but don't underestimate its surveillance capability. It records in 1080p HD and has a spacious 16gb memory for all your on-the-road footage.
Buy at Adorama
Discount with coupon
Expires soon

AUKEY DR01 1080p Dash Cam

$60 $75
Monitor your parking space and keep your car secure with this Aukey Dash Cam. Capture 1080p HD security footage and get clear nighttime recording when you have this installed in your car.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Vantrue N4 Three Channel Front, Inside and Rear Dash Cam

$210 $260
You'll have all your bases covered with this three-channel dash cam. It can capture crystal-clear footage up to 1440p resolution even at night.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

Garmin Dash Cam Mini

$100 $130
In a package not much larger than a car key, the Garmin Dash Cam Mini delivers impressively clear 1080p video.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

TOGUARD Uber Dual Dash Cam

$100 $120
With 1080p resolution for front and rear cameras, you'll get sharp quality for all your road footage. Both cameras have 340-degree wide-angle lenses and can rotate at 360 degrees.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Garmin Dash Cam 66W

$200 $250
Packed with incredible features that would blow most dash cams out of the water, the Garmin Dash Cam 66W delivers 1440p videos and an innovative Travelapse feature you can use for fantastic footage.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

EchoMaster Dual Dash Cam

$91 $180
With the EchoMaster dual dash cam, you can record both ways in a 170-degree angle in 1080p resolution. It's designed to withstand the elements, like rain and fog, giving it great utility.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Anker Roav DashCam Duo

$74 $88
A great dual-cam dashcam alternative to more expensive options. Night vision, 1080p quality, and built-in GPS are all standard on this affordable option.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

Vantrue N2 Uber Dual Dash Cam

$103 $140
The Vantrue N2 is a favorite among rideshare drivers, thanks to dual-camera support and great picture quality,
Buy at Newegg
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day GoPro deals

gopro hero9 black review version 1600990161 dm 6

Best Prime Day PS4 deals

Playstation 4 Controller

Prime Day 2021: When is it, and what can we expect?

best amazon prime day deals 2020

What to buy in the Memorial Day sales: A beginner’s guide

black friday deals 2019 smartnews

FitBit has an unbelievable smartwatch deal today – Inspire, Charge, Versa

fitbit inspire 2 deal amazon february 2021

Best cheap wireless router deals for April 2021

Netgear Nighthawk AC2600 router-top

Best cheap Mac Mini deals for April 2021

Apple Mac Mini 2018

Best cheap Dell XPS deals for April 2021

dell xps 13 7390 review 9380 ry 1

Best cheap Alienware deals for April 2021

Alienware Aurora R8

Best cheap vacuum cleaner deals for April 2021

best cheap vacuum deals eureka blaze 3 in 1 stick

Best cheap Apple Watch deals for April 2021

best apple watch deals

Best cheap smartwatch deals for April 2021

Best cheap iRobot Roomba deals for April 2021

irobot roomba 680 walmart robot vacuum deals