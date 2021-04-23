Best Prime Day Dash Cam deals

Purchasing a car is a huge investment, so you shouldn’t hold back on buying accessories for your vehicle, especially when it comes to security. If your budget’s tight, you should look forward to this year’s Prime Day deals for discounts on car security devices, like car alarms, GPS trackers, and dash cams. Take advantage of the discounts in the upcoming Prime Day dash cam deals, before it’s too late and you find yourself in a situation when a dash cam would have helped immensely.
What Prime Day Dash Cam Deals To Expect
Dash cams record what’s happening in front of you while you drive. Some models also record what’s going on behind your vehicle, and some models even take videos of the inside of your car. This year’s Prime Day dash cam sales will offer discounts on different models of dash cams with varying features, and it’s up to you to choose the device to purchase according to your needs and budget.
What Prime Day Dash Cam Deals We Saw Last Year
Last year’s Prime Day dash cam deals featured some of the devices on Digital Trends’ list of best dash cams, ranging from basic models to the versions that are packed with advanced features. Whether you drive to the office daily, work for a ridesharing company, or just take the car out during grocery runs, there was an offer for you.
Should You Buy a New Dash Cam on Prime Day?
These days, equipping a dash cam on your car is becoming a requirement. The videos taken by these security devices may prove your innocence during road accidents, or help track down the culprits that caused such incidents. For your peace of mind and the safety of your family, you should take advantage of Prime Day dash cam sales.
The Best Dash Cam Deals Happening Now
You’ll enjoy massive savings if you take advantage of Prime Day dash cam deals, but Amazon hasn’t revealed the dates for this year’s edition of the annual shopping event. If you can’t wait for Prime Day, here’s the best dash cam deals that are available right now, so you can improve your car’s security right away.
Cobra SC 200D Dual Front and Rear Dash Cam$186
Nextbase 322GW Dash Cam$164
VVCAR 3.0" Triple Dash Cam$32
Kenwood DRV-A601W 4K Dash Cam$180
Cobra Dash 2216D Drive HD Dual View 2-Channel Dash Cam$200
VAVA VA-VD002 Dual Dash Cam$135
APEMAN C550 Dual Dash Cam$60
Vantrue N2 Pro Uber Dual 1080p Dash Cam$170
Minolta 1080p HD Dash Cam$40
AUKEY DR01 1080p Dash Cam$60
Vantrue N4 Three Channel Front, Inside and Rear Dash Cam$210
Garmin Dash Cam Mini$100
TOGUARD Uber Dual Dash Cam$100
Garmin Dash Cam 66W$200
EchoMaster Dual Dash Cam$91
Anker Roav DashCam Duo$74
Vantrue N2 Uber Dual Dash Cam$103
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
