The most expensive classic Chevrolet trucks at the Barrett-Jackson auction

If you’re a fan of the world-renowned Barrett-Jackson auction or simply a fan of vintage Chevrolet trucks, then you probably noticed that some customized classic Chevy trucks crossed the block, only to sell for some hefty prices.

But if you missed the last couple Barrett-Jackson auction, don’t worry. Chevy thought it would be a good idea to take a look back on some of the most expensive customized classic Chevy trucks ever to be sold at Barrett-Jackson in lieu of the auction last week. If you have a liking to some vintage Chevrolet trucks, particularly ones with a few mods, then you will love seeing these examples that sold for as much as some houses.

1971 Chevrolet C10 Custom Kicking off the list is this 1971 Chevrolet C10 Custom Pickup, which sold in 2014 for $110,000. It was originally donated to the Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer. The C-10 then underwent an extensive restoration and was rebuilt with a list of new bits and pieces. Under the hood sits an LS3 crate motor with 430 horsepower, a four-speed 4L65-E automatic, Ridetech air suspension, a Be Cool cooling system, and custom body panels from Goodmark Industries.

1959 Chevrolet 3100 Custom Next up is this 1959 Chevrolet 3100 Custom, which went in exchange for $121,000 when the final hammer smacked down in Scottsdale, Arizona. Rebuilt and modified from the ground up, it features a reinforced chassis with four-link suspension, a chromed-out 3.70 rear Detroit Truetrac differential, and a white leather interior with aftermarket air conditioning.

1960 Chevrolet El Camino Custom The Chevrolet El Camino is one of those trucks with a big cult following. More car than truck, the El Camino offered utilitarian practicality without the cumbersome driving experience of a truck … sort of. This specific example went for $126,500 in Palm Beach, Florida just this year. Everything was extensively refurbished or customized. Under the hood sits a GM ZZ 502 cu in crate V8 with a Ram Jet fuel injection system, and a completely custom leather interior.

1955 Chevrolet 3100 Custom Dating back to the 2006 Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, this 1955 3100 Custom sold for $132,000. Believe it or not, there is some inflation missing when compared to 2017, with $132,000 in 2006 equaling about $164,300 in 2017 dollars. With a custom Kandy Orange exterior with a fully done-up tan leather interior, this 3100 was named as one of the top 50 trucks of the decade by Street Trucks Magazine. It also won various awards prior at Boyds Pro Pick in Scottsdale as well as other Super Chevy shows.

1955 Chevrolet Cameo Custom This 1955 Cameo Custom crossed the 2013 Scottsdale auction, ringing in the invoice at $143,000, only to be sold for $132,000 a year later at the Las Vegas auction. With a two-tone Titanium Grey and Lipstick Red paint theme, and a completely redesigned interior with Dakota Digital VHX gauges, a tricked-out Kenwood stereo, and Billet Specialties wheels, it certainly is a truck to remember.

1957 Chevrolet C-6 Custom Pickup One of this custom Chevy truck’s claim to fame is that it took around 7,000 man-hours and a whole bunch of custom fabricated parts to make this 1957 C-6 Custom a reality. Once completed, it crossed the Las Vegas 2011 auction and sold for a solid $148,500. It features an LS3 402 cu in V8, a full C6 Corvette suspension setup, and a six-speed transaxle with Air Ride suspension. It won an award at SEMA for the best GM Design in 2009 and the Mothers Choice Award in 2010.

1957 Chevrolet Cameo This bright orange Cameo crossed the Scottsdale auction in 2007, selling for a cool $159,500. Busting out the inflation calculator again and that’s close to $194,500 in 2017 money. It’s party piece, aside from the Orange Pearl Paint, is a Big Block Chevy crate motor with 500 horsepower and a 400 four-speed automatic transmission with Electric Overdrive. The interior was also redone with leather all around, a refurbished original air conditioning system, power steering, power disc brakes, power windows, and a decked-out 400-watt stereo.

1950 Chevrolet 3100 Custom Just this past year at the Scottsdale auction, this 1950 3100 Custom reeled in $205,700 when the hammer came down. Its chassis was extensively modified by TCI with independent front suspension and other tweaks. Powering this beast is a Chevy Performance Hot Cam LS3 crate motor good for around 500 horses, mated to a 4L65E automatic transmission. Of course the interior was also reworked with a new dash design, a custom-made bench seat, headliner, and door panels.