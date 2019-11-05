Previous Next 1 of 7

Chevrolet traveled to the annual SEMA show to announce which side it’s on in the debate surrounding electric classic cars. The company introduced a concept car named E-10 that puts an electric spin on one of America’s most emblematic trucks.

The E-10 concept started life as a 1962 C-10, a model which occupied roughly the same spot in the Bowtie’s range as the Silverado 1500. The C-10 performed a variety of jobs, from hauling produce on farms to helping contractors build entire neighborhoods. Its hauling days are over, because the space in its cargo box is now occupied by a pair of 60-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery packs. They’re stock, production-sourced units borrowed from the Bolt.

The truck’s total capacity checks in at 120 kilowatts, which might be a hint of what Chevrolet has in store for its upcoming electric truck. Range hasn’t been announced yet, but we know the motors zap a pair of motors into motion. They send 450 horsepower to the rear wheels via a four-speed automatic transmission, a setup which is simultaneously extremely futuristic and old-school as hell. No longer a humble farm truck, the E-10 takes five seconds to reach 60 mph from a stop.

The battery-powered drivetrain is complemented by visual updates that make the E-10 eligible for a spot in the Hot Wheels catalog. It’s painted orange, it’s much lower than stock, it’s fitted with LEDs, and stylists added new-look bumpers on both ends. Step inside, and you’ll notice Chevrolet updated the original, analog instrument cluster with digital displays. Leather upholstery — which the original C-10 could only dream of — adds a finishing touch.

The idea of electrifying a classic car rubs some enthusiasts the wrong way, but it’s a practice that might become a lot more common in the coming years. Chevrolet is considering offering the parts needed for an electric swap as a bundle; buying the parts would be as straight-forward as ordering a crate engine. There’s no word yet on when the package will be available, or how much it will cost, but don’t expect it to come cheap. In other words: stay tuned if you want to get rid of your carburetor.

