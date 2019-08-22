The Chevrolet Bolt EV was a major milestone for electric cars. It was the first electric car to achieve more than 200 miles of range with a starting price below $40,000 — opening up a much wider swath of the market. But with rivals catching up, it seems Chevy has upped the ante. The 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV has an estimated range of 259 miles, up from the previous 238 miles, according to Car and Driver. That puts the Bolt EV ahead of most competitors.

Chevy hasn’t officially confirmed the range increase, but the 259-mile figure appears on the Environmental Protection Agency’s fueleconomy.gov website, which lists the agency’s electric range and fuel economy ratings. Car and Driver also cited a dealer order guide for the car. Power output is expected to remain the same, at 200 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque. Chevy previously said that will get the 2019 Bolt EV from 0 to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds.

It’s unclear how Chevy achieved the increase in range, which amounts to an 8 percent improvement over the 2019 Bolt EV. Car and Driver suspects changes to the battery chemistry. The current Bolt EV uses a 60-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack, but increasing the pack’s storage capacity would be a straightforward way to achieve extra range. Another unknown is whether the Bolt EV’s $37,495 base price (not including tax credits and other incentives) will go up.

With 259 miles of range, the 2020 Bolt EV should have the most range of any non-luxury electric car — by a small margin. The Hyundai Kona Electric boasts 258 miles of range. But while the Hyundai is only sold in 10 EV-friendly states, the Chevy is available nationwide. The Kia Soul EV (243 miles) and Kia Niro EV (239 miles) aren’t available nationwide, either. The Tesla Model 3 is available across the country, but only the 240-mile Standard Range Plus version comes close to the Bolt EV’s price. The 310-mile Long Range version costs almost $10,000 more. The Nissan Leaf Plus also trails with 226 miles of range.

Chevy parent General Motors has plans for more electric cars. Having gained a foothold with the Bolt EV, GM plans to launch 20 new electric cars worldwide by 2023. One of those cars will be an electric SUV for Cadillac, but it’s likely that Chevy will get additional electric models as it pivots away from hybrids.

