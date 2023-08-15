 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. Features

Affordable is not enough. Here’s what Chevy’s new Bolt needs to nail

Christian de Looper
By
Maven car sharing Chevrolet Bolt EV
Maven

Turns out that the Chevrolet Bolt isn’t at its end. It makes sense. The Bolt certainly faced challenges, with various recalls and criticisms, but largely, it has proven itself as one of the best options for those who wanted a decent-range electric car at as low of a price as possible. That’s why, despite the recalls, it was somewhat of a shock when General Motors announced that it was ending the Bolt.

That was just a fake-out, though. Between then and now, the company announced that, in fact, the Bolt will live on in a new second generation.

Recommended Videos

But just being a cheap EV isn’t enough anymore. The budget EV market isn’t great, but it is better than when the Bolt was first introduced. Case in point? The new Volvo EX30, which isn’t quite as inexpensive as the current-gen Bolt, but does prove that you can have a well-designed electric car for less than $40,000.

So, what does the now seven-year-old Bolt have to do to truly compete for the next seven years?  Well, the next seven years of electric cars will be nothing like the last seven years, so it turns out, it has to do quite a bit.

Design isn’t everything … but it’s something

The Bolt has a lot going for it. It’s one of the cheapest electric cars that remains practical, with over 250 miles of range and some decent tech on the inside. But let’s be honest — it isn’t the prettiest car out there. Far from it.

A Chevy Volt parked on the beach.
Chevrolet

Now, to be fair, it’s not horribly ugly. It’s a little ugly, but it certainly could be worse. Better-looking electric cars that fall in this price range, however, are coming.

The Volvo EX30 isn’t as cheap as the Bolt, but it does prove that great-looking, cheap electric cars are possible. It has that sleek Scandinavian style, with plenty of room on the inside. It’s perhaps better compared with the Bolt EUV — the larger version of the Bolt — but it’s still a whole lot better-looking than that car.

People care about design — or at least I do. I wouldn’t sacrifice range for design, but if I’m deciding between two similarly priced electric cars with a similar range, I’m picking the one with the sleeker design. Chevrolet has an opportunity to develop a truly good-looking electric car that costs less than the competition — and looks better too — with this second generation of the Bolt.

Range may be key

“Range doesn’t really matter to 99% of people 99% of the time.”

“No one will buy an electric car that they can’t take on a road trip.”

I’ve heard both of these claims, multiple times, and frankly, I think both can be true. Most people don’t need a long-range electric car 99% of the time — but I’m not buying a $30,000-plus car that doesn’t serve my car needs 100% of the time. That means that the next-gen Bolt has to have a better range.

General Motors Chevrolet Bolt EV
Chevrolet

So what does “better” mean? In my mind, it means more than 300 miles. Currently the base model of the Bolt has a starting range of 259 miles, which is already not bad for a car in this price range. But if Chevrolet could put the base range at 300 miles or more, it could truly serve as the go-to choice, not only in its price range, but give or take another $5,000-or so.

It’s possible that Chevrolet could be on the way to a milestone like this. The next-generation Bolt will be built on General Motors’ Ultium platform, which is designed to be lightweight and have a more versatile battery system. We’ll have to see what this means for the range of the Bolt.

Oh, and along with range, the Bolt needs to charge faster. Seriously, fast-charging is a must-have for any future electric car.

Everything gets cheap eventually

Electric cars are in a race to the bottom, and they’ll get there at some point. Eventually, electric cars will no longer command a premium over other cars, and the Bolt won’t be able to hide behind its price tag. To be fair, it’s entirely possible that Chevrolet will progressively lower the price of the car to keep it at the entry level — but even if that happens, more budget options will launch, and likely in mass quantities.

Will General Motors act aggressively enough to keep the Bolt in a position to pave the way for budget electric cars? Only time will tell, but if it can truly introduce a long-range, well-designed EV that beats the competition in price, I think the Bolt has a chance at staying relevant for years to come, even despite the coming onslaught of budget EVs.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christian de Looper
Christian de Looper
Contributor
Christian’s interest in technology began as a child in Australia, when he stumbled upon a computer at a garage sale that he…
The new Corvette’s 0-60 and top speeds were spied from an engineer’s notebook
2020 chevrolet corvette c8 zero to 60 mph quarter mile times report stingray

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette has finally been revealed, but there are still some mysteries surrounding Chevy's radically overhauled sports car. Chevy hasn't released official performance figures, but a poster on Corvette Forum managed to get a peek at an engineer's booklet of specs during the annual Corvettes at Carlisle show. The numbers indicate the 2020 Corvette will be as fast as it looks.

The information comes with an asterisk, though. The car's specs haven't been finalized yet. Another Corvette Forum poster noted that, during a presentation on the car, Corvette chief engineer Tadge Juechter said his team is still doing final testing and calibration. So the numbers you see here are subject to change.

Read more
2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV rated at 259 miles of range, outpacing most rivals
A red 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV.

The Chevrolet Bolt EV was a major milestone for electric cars. It was the first electric car to achieve more than 200 miles of range with a starting price below $40,000 -- opening up a much wider swath of the market. But with rivals catching up, Chevy has upped the ante. The 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV has an estimated range of 259 miles, up from the previous 238 miles. That puts the Bolt EV ahead of most competitors.

The 259-mile figure first appeared on the Environmental Protection Agency's fueleconomy.gov website, which lists the agency's electric range and fuel economy ratings, and was reported by Car and Driver before Chevy officially confirmed it. Power output is expected to remain the same, at 200 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque. Chevy previously said that will get the 2019 Bolt EV from 0 to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds.

Read more
Convertible, race car versions of 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray coming this fall
chevrolet corvette c8 convertible and c8r race car confirmed in new video teaser screenshot

2020 Corvette: Our Story Continues | ChevroletAfter years of rumors and speculation, the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is finally here with a fresh mid-engine design. But the reveal isn't over. A video released by Chevy confirmed that convertible and racing versions of the new Corvette will debut this fall -- but that's all we know for sure about the two Corvette variants.

The short video starts with footage of what appears to be the CERV I -- a 1960 prototype that started Chevy on the road to a mid-engine Corvette. It then cuts to shots of a camouflaged version of the 2020 Corvette -- or C8, to fans -- with a big rear wing testing on a racetrack, followed by some static shots of the 2020 Corvette convertible. A caption reads "to be revealed Fall 2019."

Read more